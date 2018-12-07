New media center to assess quality of reports and effect on KSA

You are here

Saudi Arabia issues a royal decree to establish a new center for media and communication studies. (Photo/Supplied)
Ruba Obaid
  • The royal decree states that the center will have an independent annual budget approved by the king, and a board of directors of no fewer than five members
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has decided to establish a new independent organization to address the quality of media reports affecting the image of the Kingdom.
A royal decree was issued on Nov. 24 to create a new center for media and communication studies.
The purpose of the center is to effectively gauge local and international opinion and conduct studies to measure and analyze global and regional events and their overall impact.
Its role, as stated by the decree, is to collect and analyze media information, studies and research relating to local, regional and international political, economic and social issues and events. It will study the effects of these issues, positive or negative, on the image of Saudi Arabia and suggest ways to respond.
The center will also conduct surveys to gauge public opinion on local and international events, and will communicate to media organizations information about the country to promote a national sense of belonging and unity. It also aims to learn from domestic and foreign experts in the fields it covers, and will prepare and develop programs and create channels of communication with local and international media outlets to assess local and international opinion.
It will additionally work with research centers and consulting firms, build databases, organize workshops and conferences in cooperation with universities and other specialist bodies, and create training programs.
The royal decree states that the center will have an independent annual budget approved by the king, and a board of directors of no fewer than five members. It will be directly related to the Royal Court organizationally, but remain financially and administratively independent.

A welcome decision
Intellectuals and media figures in Saudi Arabia welcomed the royal decree.
During a discussion on the “Isbou’ Fi Sa’ah” program on the Saudi TV channel Rotana Khalijiyah, the panelists emphasized the need to develop Saudi media institutions to properly represent the Kingdom as a country and a society.
Mohammad Al-Osaimi, a Saudi journalist and writer, said that the Saudi media, at all levels, lacks a clear vision and operation strategy. He also said by that by narrowly targeting a local audience it does not properly address people outside the Kingdom, and so should also focus more on the international audience.
“One of the most important conditions to influence regional and international public opinion is to open up to the international community,” he said.
Al-Osaimi highlighted the need to ease the entry into the Kingdom of the international media and its work, adding: “Our media insist on a too-perfect image; there’s no perfect state in the world, that’s normal.”
Dr. Majed Al-Turki, the director of the Center of Information and Arabian-Russian Studies, said that the establishment of the media center shows that Saudi Arabia’s decision-makers are increasingly aware the importance to the state of carrying out such research, but suggested that its performance should be monitored by an independent institution to ensure it fulfills its role.

40,000 expected to attend Saudi E-Prix in Riyadh

The E-Prix, held in the UNESCO World Heritage Site outside the capital Riyadh, is the first event of its kind in the Middle East. (Photo/Supplied)
NOOR NUGALI
  • Formula E is a class of auto racing that uses only electric-powered cars
NOOR NUGALI
A Formula E event in the historic town of Ad-Diriyah is expected to attract around 40,000 people, including visitors from the Americas and Europe.
The E-Prix, held in the UNESCO World Heritage Site outside the capital Riyadh, is the first event of its kind in the Middle East and also boasts a glittering lineup of musical talent including David Guetta, Jason Derulo and Amr Diab.
Formula E, officially the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, is a class of auto racing that uses only electric-powered cars.
“The Kingdom is preparing to host the Formula E race a week from now,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, vice president of the General Authority for Sport, said on Thursday. “We are confident that a fruitful partnership agreement with the Formula E World Championship is an ambitious and inspiring step to organize the grand and anticipated Formula E race.
“I would like to emphasize that the tickets will not only be dedicated to race events, But also to attend the largest-ever festival in the Kingdom for motor racing, music, entertainment and cultural activities, which will include the organization of six major international art exhibitions for the first time in the Kingdom.”
The biggest number of registered visitors were coming from Europe and North America, the prince said, but people were
also coming from Russia and Australia.
“The fact is that we are hosting one of the biggest races in the world even though we don’t have an official racetrack. We are racing in the streets, just like how it started in the past, yet in a historical place which is the fatherland of the first Saudi state. To merge the past and future and enjoy the present will only add to Ad-Diriyah, Riyadh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Nobody will be excluded from the event, he added, because it also has attractions for women and children.
Prince Abdul Aziz, himself a famed racing driver, told media at Thursday’s press conference that two Saudi nationals would be taking part in the E-Prix but that he would not be on the track at Ad Diriyah.
“I still race, but in other forms. If I got a chance I would go for it but my turn today is bigger than participating and it is to organize this worldwide event in which we hope everyone will enjoy.”
Prince Khalid bin Talal Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Federation of Motor Sports and Motorcycles, called the E-Prix a dream come true.
Prince Khalid, who retired from racing in 2011, said: “It is a dream for me, as a race car lover, to see Formula E in Saudi. It’s a day that will go down in history, and I am honored to be working on it.”
He revealed there was a surprise in store for drivers as spectators will be able to vote on who will get an extra boost of 25 kilowatts to their vehicle.

