Supernatural gothic tale ‘Ava/Ada’ coming to Dhahran

DAMMAM: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will host multimedia show “Ada/Ava” from Dec. 12 to 15.
“Ada/Ava” tells the supernatural story of Ada, a woman in her 70s bereaved of her twin sister (Ava). When she visits a mirror maze in a traveling carnival, she crosses “the thresholds of life and death.”
Presented by Chicago-based performance collective Manual Cinema, “Ava/Ada” combines shadow puppetry, video, live action and live music to present a gothic-tinged tale that explores “mourning and melancholy, self and other,” according to a press release.
Ithra’s latest production, a Japanese performance of a classic Indian love story, “Mahabharata-Nalacharitam” ends on Dec. 7.
Both productions are part of Ithra’s “continued efforts to promote cross-cultural exchange,” the release says.
