﻿

Oil dives after OPEC delays output decision

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, left, at the OPEC conference in Vienna, Austria. (AFP)
Updated 22 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
NEW YORK: OIL prices fell in choppy trading on Thursday after OPEC and allied exporting countries ended a meeting without announcing a decision to cut crude output, and prepared to debate the matter on Friday.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met in Vienna to decide production policy in coordination with other countries including Russia, Oman and Kazakhstan.
An OPEC delegate said the organization had agreed on a tentative deal to cut oil output but had not come up with a final figure.
Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said OPEC needed Russia to cooperate, and said a decision was likely by Friday evening.
“If everybody is not willing to join and contribute equally, we will wait until they are,” Al-Falih said.
Market watchers had expected a joint cut of 1 million to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd).
Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 4.2 percent, on the day to $58.99 a barrel by 4:41 p.m. GMT, off the session low of $58.36. US crude futures fell $2.37, or 4.5 percent, to $50.52 a barrel, bouncing off the session low of $50.08 a barrel.
The crude benchmarks have slumped about 30 percent this quarter.
Prices found support briefly after data showed US crude stockpiles declined last week for the first time in 11 weeks. The US became a net exporter of crude and refined products for the first time since at least 1991, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed.
“Fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade war, and potential for OPEC+ not cutting oil production deep enough will continue to weigh on oil prices in today’s trading session,” said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy in London.
“All eyes are now fixated on (an) OPEC+ joint declaration, and a combined output cut of at least 1 million barrels per day will be required to see a meaningful recovery in oil prices.”
Led by Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s crude oil production has risen by 4.1 percent since mid-2018, to 33.31 million bpd.
European equities hit their lowest in two years and commodity-sensitive currencies such as the Russian rouble fell sharply, in part because of the slide in the oil price, but also with the arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Canada for extradition to the US. The arrest came just as Washington and Beijing prepare for crucial trade negotiations.
Barclays said in its Global Outlook published on Thursday that “investors need to lower their expectations” and “2019 should be a period of lower returns and higher volatility.”
Barclays said it expected “the global economy to slow over the next several quarters” although it added that “not one major economy is near recession.”
US crude inventories have climbed steadily as domestic production surged to new peaks. Exports of US crude also jumped to a record 3.2 million barrels per day last week, adding to global supplies. Stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for US crude futures, rose to the highest in nearly a year.

Visa Inc. Expanding Global Football Portfolio Partnerships

Updated 06 December 2018
AFP
  • Visa is partnering with the UEFA Women’s Football Competitions through 2025
  • These tournaments present an opportunity for the brand to build upon its success of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™
SAN FRANCISCO: Visa, the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, has announced partnerships with the Union of European Football Associations’ (UEFA) Women’s Football Competitions and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament to evolve its sponsorship portfolio and connect with fans around the world. Leveraging its sponsorship expertise and success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, Visa will implement its innovative payment technology at the tournament venues and deliver exclusive experiences for cardholders and clients. By tapping into the strength of the Visa brand and its influential role for fans in football, Visa will help to further elevate women’s football and these regional tournaments.
"Visa has strategically positioned itself at the center of football and these events will further exemplify the unique experiences only Visa can provide to fans across the globe," said Chris Curtin, chief brand and innovation marketing officer, Visa Inc. "These tournaments allow us distinctive opportunities to showcase Visa’s payment innovation, strengthen partnerships and highlight our evolved offerings to clients and fans."
Visa is partnering with the UEFA Women’s Football Competitions through 2025 to continue its efforts to inspire and empower women, as women’s football continues to grow at all levels. Through its partnership, Visa will collaborate with UEFA for the 2021 Women’s European Championships in the United Kingdom and the annual Women’s Champions League beginning in 2019. Complementing the national team tournament with the world’s finest club competition allows Visa to be at the center of women’s football and strengthens its efforts around diversity, acceptance, and inclusion leading up to the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™.
Visa also announced its partnership with CAF as a sponsor of the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in 2019 and 2021. The deal will make Visa the exclusive payment services provider at all venues and the official partner of the player escort program. With CAF, Visa will be able to capitalize on football’s popularity throughout the continent, tap into high-growth markets and continue to deliver exclusive benefits to its local communities, clients, partners and fans as they come together to support the best of African football.
Visa, a FIFA partner since 2007, continues to drive toward new payment innovation that provides fans with faster and enhanced experiences at checkout. Whether it be remote and mobile ticket purchasing, contactless payment technology at transit locations, in-seat ordering or new ways to pay for retail, Visa will utilize its transit, retail and commerce expertise to deliver innovative payments that reimagine the fan experience.
These tournaments present an opportunity for the brand to build upon its success of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. Visa brought contactless payment technology to 12 tournament stadiums and curated unforgettable experiences for more than 250 clients and 3,000 consumers who traveled from over a hundred different countries. In 103 markets around the world, Visa partnered with more than 500 issuers and 40 merchants in 24 languages on a variety of FIFA-related activities, whether to run custom marketing programs, host in-market viewing parties or utilize Visa’s exclusive marketing campaign assets to drive mutual business priorities.
Following the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ Draw on December 8, Visa will offer an exclusive opportunity for cardholders to be the first fans to purchase individual match tickets for the tournament. The exclusive presale phase will take place from December 10 through December 23 and tickets for all matches will be available. FIFA recently announced that 150,000 FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019™ tickets have been sold since package sales opened in September.

Topics: visa Sponsorship FIFA

