“Over The Garden Wall,” an American TV miniseries created for the Cartoon Network, is animated so intricately that it is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.
Subtle details are woven into the plot, which unfolds incrementally over the course of the short series. The fact that the writers and animators managed to pack a complex storyline within 10 episodes, which are 11 minutes long at most, makes it all the more compelling.
Being a cartoon-style series, the show’s protagonists are made to look like your typical, funny-looking cartoon characters, but once you get into it, you’ll find that the series has a substance typical of fictional masterpieces thanks to its dark and twisted storylines.
Viewers are taken on a journey with half-brothers Greg and Wirt, who are lost inside a forest called “the unknown” and encounter many a magical and eery creature along the way. They find a blue bird called Beatrice, whose family is doomed into belonging to the bird kingdom. Together, they search for a woman who would be able to undo the curse and help the two boys home.
While the story is a far cry from reality, it is at once trivial, dark and so atypical that it will have you gripped to the very end.
What We Are Watching Today: Over the Garden Wall
