What We Are Watching Today: Over the Garden Wall

“Over The Garden Wall,” an American TV miniseries created for the Cartoon Network, is animated so intricately that it is sure to leave a lasting impression on viewers.
Subtle details are woven into the plot, which unfolds incrementally over the course of the short series. The fact that the writers and animators managed to pack a complex storyline within 10 episodes, which are 11 minutes long at most, makes it all the more compelling.
Being a cartoon-style series, the show’s protagonists are made to look like your typical, funny-looking cartoon characters, but once you get into it, you’ll find that the series has a substance typical of fictional masterpieces thanks to its dark and twisted storylines.
Viewers are taken on a journey with half-brothers Greg and Wirt, who are lost inside a forest called “the unknown” and encounter many a magical and eery creature along the way. They find a blue bird called Beatrice, whose family is doomed into belonging to the bird kingdom. Together, they search for a woman who would be able to undo the curse and help the two boys home.
While the story is a far cry from reality, it is at once trivial, dark and so atypical that it will have you gripped to the very end.

Madrid: Banksy has been Banksied.
The guerilla artist who puts up his work in public spaces without asking authorization is the subject of a new show in Madrid featuring his works — without his authorization.
“Genius or Vandal?” opened Thursday at the Ifema center in the Spanish capital and will run until March 10.
It has already pulled in half a million visitors at its previous venues Moscow and Saint Petersburg, according to a statement from the organizers.
The show’s curator Alexander Nachkebiya, who assembled the works from private collectors, describes Banksy as “a phenomenon and one of the most brilliant and important artist of our epoch.”
The street artist himself remains something of an enigma. All he has revealed about himself is that he is British and that his home town is Bristol in southeast England.
But the dark wit of his art and a certain talent for self-promotion has helped him build up an international reputation, to the point that his works have fetched more than a million pounds.
In August, Banksy used his Instagram account — 5.1 million followers — to make his position clear on the original Moscow show.
He posted an exchange of messages between him and a follower who tipped him off to the unauthorized exhibition.
Told they were charging a £20 ($25, €22) entrance free, Bansky replied: “I wish I could find it funny. What’s the opposite of LOL?“
But at the suggestion that he put out a statement denouncing the fact that it was made to look like an official show, he replied: .”..not sure I’m the best person to complain about people putting up pictures without getting permission.”
Nevertheless, his website does carry a message warning visitors about this and other shows. “They’ve been organized entirely without the artist’s knowledge or involvement. Please treat them accordingly.”
In the meantime, his subversive style continues to attract admirers.
His most recent stunt was at the October auction of one of his works, “Girl with Balloon,” at Sotheby’s in London.
Moments after it sold for £1,042,000 — a joint record for the maverick artist — it unexpectedly passed through a shredder hidden in the frame.
Only partially destroyed, the buyer went through with the purchase and some art experts said it was probably now worth more than it had been before the stunt.

