Saudi ports handle 22m tons of cargo in November

RIYADH:The total cargo tonnage handled in Saudi ports during November 2018 was 22.67 million tons, an increase of 6.14 percent compared to the same period last year.
The number of handling containers reached 521,000, an increase of 1.21 percent from the same period last year, according to Mawani Saudi Ports Authority.
The number of vessels in Saudi ports during November 2018 was 944. There were 70,000 passengers, 61,000 vehicles and 320,000 livestock heads.
Saudi ports, with their diverse specialties, have an exceptional role in developing the business of regional and international marine commerce and transporting travelers especially visitors of the holy places.
