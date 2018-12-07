You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ports handle 22m tons of cargo in November
﻿

Saudi ports handle 22m tons of cargo in November

The number of vessels in Saudi ports during November 2018 was 944. (SPA)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi ports handle 22m tons of cargo in November

  • There were 70,000 passengers, 61,000 vehicles and 320,000 livestock heads
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH:The total cargo tonnage handled in Saudi ports during November 2018 was 22.67 million tons, an increase of 6.14 percent compared to the same period last year.
The number of handling containers reached 521,000, an increase of 1.21 percent from the same period last year, according to Mawani Saudi Ports Authority.
The number of vessels in Saudi ports during November 2018 was 944. There were 70,000 passengers, 61,000 vehicles and 320,000 livestock heads.
Saudi ports, with their diverse specialties, have an exceptional role in developing the business of regional and international marine commerce and transporting travelers especially visitors of the holy places.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ports Authority: A history of continuous support from the state
0
Business & Economy
Saudi ports keen to promote local talent

40,000 expected to attend Saudi E-Prix in Riyadh

The E-Prix, held in the UNESCO World Heritage Site outside the capital Riyadh, is the first event of its kind in the Middle East. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 43 min 37 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
0

40,000 expected to attend Saudi E-Prix in Riyadh

  • Formula E is a class of auto racing that uses only electric-powered cars
Updated 43 min 37 sec ago
NOOR NUGALI
0

A Formula E event in the historic town of Ad-Diriyah is expected to attract around 40,000 people, including visitors from the Americas and Europe.
The E-Prix, held in the UNESCO World Heritage Site outside the capital Riyadh, is the first event of its kind in the Middle East and also boasts a glittering lineup of musical talent including David Guetta, Jason Derulo and Amr Diab.
Formula E, officially the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, is a class of auto racing that uses only electric-powered cars.
“The Kingdom is preparing to host the Formula E race a week from now,” Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, vice president of the General Authority for Sport, said on Thursday. “We are confident that a fruitful partnership agreement with the Formula E World Championship is an ambitious and inspiring step to organize the grand and anticipated Formula E race.
“I would like to emphasize that the tickets will not only be dedicated to race events, But also to attend the largest-ever festival in the Kingdom for motor racing, music, entertainment and cultural activities, which will include the organization of six major international art exhibitions for the first time in the Kingdom.”
The biggest number of registered visitors were coming from Europe and North America, the prince said, but people were
also coming from Russia and Australia.
“The fact is that we are hosting one of the biggest races in the world even though we don’t have an official racetrack. We are racing in the streets, just like how it started in the past, yet in a historical place which is the fatherland of the first Saudi state. To merge the past and future and enjoy the present will only add to Ad-Diriyah, Riyadh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
Nobody will be excluded from the event, he added, because it also has attractions for women and children.
Prince Abdul Aziz, himself a famed racing driver, told media at Thursday’s press conference that two Saudi nationals would be taking part in the E-Prix but that he would not be on the track at Ad Diriyah.
“I still race, but in other forms. If I got a chance I would go for it but my turn today is bigger than participating and it is to organize this worldwide event in which we hope everyone will enjoy.”
Prince Khalid bin Talal Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Federation of Motor Sports and Motorcycles, called the E-Prix a dream come true.
Prince Khalid, who retired from racing in 2011, said: “It is a dream for me, as a race car lover, to see Formula E in Saudi. It’s a day that will go down in history, and I am honored to be working on it.”
He revealed there was a surprise in store for drivers as spectators will be able to vote on who will get an extra boost of 25 kilowatts to their vehicle.

Topics: Ad-Diriyah e-prix ABB FIA Formula E Championship UNESCO Formula E

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Formula E set to revolutionize motorsport fans’ experience at Ad Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia
Top 15 things to do at the 2018 ‘Saudia’ Ad Diriyah E-Prix

Latest updates

Saudi ports handle 22m tons of cargo in November
0
What We Are Watching Today: Over the Garden Wall
0
Oil dives after OPEC delays output decision
0
40,000 expected to attend Saudi E-Prix in Riyadh
0
Supernatural gothic tale ‘Ava/Ada’ coming to Dhahran
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.