Mayweather to stage ‘entertainment’ spectacle in Japan

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Tenshin Nasukawa will meet in a three-round boxing exhibition at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Dec. 31. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
  • “It is all about the entertainment,” Mayweather said. “Nine minutes of entertainment .... I’m in the entertainment business.”
  • Mayweather came out of a two-year retirement in 2017 and knocked out mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in the 10th round of a super-hyped boxing match
LOS ANGELES: Boxer Floyd Mayweather says his New Year’s Eve bout with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa will be “all about the entertainment.”
The nine-minute exhibition in Japan will have no official winner or loser if it goes the distance, and Mayweather said at a press availability at his training base in Las Vegas on Thursday that he was looking forward to the event as a chance to sample “something different.”
The contest will take place at the Saitama Prefecture Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, Mayweather said.
Saitama is 16 kilometers (10 miles) north of Tokyo.
Mayweather added that there and won’t be any judges present and the bout would not count on the combatants’ official fight records.
“It is all about the entertainment,” Mayweather said. “Nine minutes of entertainment .... I’m in the entertainment business.”
Besides three-minute rounds, the exhibition will take place at 67kg (147 pounds), feature “straight boxing rules” and eight-ounce boxing gloves.
“This will be full contact competition but the bout is not going on boxing or MMA records,” a Mayweather spokesperson said in a news release.
Nasukawa, also in Vegas Thursday, said he hopes his countrymen will get behind the show.
“There has never been a Japanese fighter to face Floyd Mayweather in the ring. I would like to make a big impression,” said the 20-year-old, who is 27-0 with 21 KOs as a featherweight kickboxer.
“I want to get the whole fight community, the whole country of Japan and the entire world involved in this fight.
Thursday’s press event came almost a month after 41-year-old retired welterweight champ Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) announced he had scrapped plans to stage a fight with Nasukawa, indicating he had been duped into agreeing to a contest.
“I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa,” Mayweather wrote on Instagram.
But on November 15, the CEO of mixed martial arts promoter RIZIN said a “misunderstanding” with Mayweather had been ironed out and the fight was on.
At that time, Mayweather described the match to TMZ Sports as “a little boxing exhibition” with no kicking involved.
There was no mention Thursday of a US broadcaster, an undercard, or how much money Mayweather would receive for the spectacle.
Mayweather came out of a two-year retirement in 2017 and knocked out mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in the 10th round of a super-hyped boxing match.

Migrant rescue ship Aquarius to end operations

A handout photo released on September 24, 2018 by SOS Mediterranee shows the Aquarius rescue ship run by non-governmental organisations (NGO) "SOS Mediterranee" and "Medecins Sans Frontieres" (Doctors without Borders) in the search and rescue zone in the Mediterranean Sea on September 18, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 07 December 2018
Reuters
  • Nearly 5,000 migrants died in 2016 while trying to cross the Mediterranean from Africa and the Middle East to flee war and poverty, according to the UN agency International Organization for Migration (IOM)
LONDON: Search and rescue ship Aquarius, which has saved tens of thousands of migrants from drowning in the Mediterranean, has ended its operations, the charity that runs the ship, Doctors without Borders (MSF), said on Thursday.
MSF and its partner SOS Mediterranee said they were forced to terminate its operations due to a “smear campaign” by European governments.
The ship has been blocked at the French port of Marseilles since it lost its Panamanian registration at the end of September.
The Aquarius was the last charity rescue ship operating off of Libya. Last year there were five groups running rescue ships.
“This is a dark day. Not only has Europe failed to provide dedicated search and rescue capacity, it has also actively sabotaged others’ attempts to save lives,” said Vickie Hawkins, head of MSF UK, in a statement.
“The end of Aquarius means more lives lost at sea; more avoidable deaths that will go unwitnessed and unrecorded. It really is a case of ‘out of sight out of mind’ for UK and European leaders as men, women and children perish,” she said.
Nearly 5,000 migrants died in 2016 while trying to cross the Mediterranean from Africa and the Middle East to flee war and poverty, according to the UN agency International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The number of migrants reaching Italy has fallen sharply since last year as smuggling networks inside Libya, a key departure point for mainly sub-Saharan Africans, have been disrupted and the European Union has stepped up efforts to increase Libyan coast guard patrols.
Data by IOM showed that more than 2,000 people have drowned so far this year.
Italian magistrates in November accused MSF of illegally dumping toxic waste at ports in southern Italy and ordered Aquarius to be impounded.
The charity denied any wrongdoing and accused Italy of seeking to criminalize humanitarian search and rescue missions.
The public prosecutor’s office in Catania, Sicily, said it believed crew on the Aquarius, and its sister ship VOS Prudence, had illegally dumped potentially dangerous medical waste among ordinary rubbish between January 2017 and May 2018.
The Aquarius, which was launched in 2015, at the peak of the migrant crisis in Europe. (Reporting by Lin Taylor @linnytayls, Editing by Jason Fields; . Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s and LGBT+ rights, human trafficking and slavery, property rights, social innovation, resilience and climate change. Visit

