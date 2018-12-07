You are here

  • Home
  • Modi’s Maharani fights key Indian state election
﻿

Modi’s Maharani fights key Indian state election

Results from Rajasthan, as well as for Telangana, also voting on Friday, plus Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram — which have already cast ballots — will be published on Dec. 12. (AFP)
Updated 38 sec ago
AFP
0

Modi’s Maharani fights key Indian state election

  • Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan’s chief minister and a charismatic “Maharani” or female Maharaja representing Modi’s BJP, swept to power in a landslide in 2013
  • The election is seen as something of a dry run for 2019, with Modi and his likely rival, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party, both campaigning actively in the state
Updated 38 sec ago
AFP
0

JOGHPUR, India: The Indian state of Rajasthan voted Friday in an election that is a key test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a local princess representing his party facing a tough fight to stay in power.
The vote in the western state famous for its palaces and forts, home to 47 million people, is one of five state elections before Modi runs for a second term in national polls in 2019.
Results from Rajasthan, as well as for Telangana, also voting on Friday, plus Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram — which have already cast ballots — will be published on December 12.
Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan’s chief minister and a charismatic “Maharani” or female Maharaja representing Modi’s BJP, swept to power in a landslide in 2013.
But her personal popularity has waned, with critics calling her as autocratic and out of touch of the interests of ordinary people.
Her government has also been criticized for her handling of caste protests and for failing to boost investment and create jobs.
The election is seen as something of a dry run for 2019, with Modi and his likely rival, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party, both campaigning actively in the state.

Topics: India Narendra Modi

Related

0
World
India’s polluted air claimed 1.24 million lives in 2017
0
World
Tight security for India mosque destruction anniversary

Britain’s O2 says Internet services restored after software glitch

Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
0

Britain’s O2 says Internet services restored after software glitch

Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
0
LONDON: O2’s 4G cellular network has been restored, the British mobile operator said on Friday, following a software glitch which caused smartphone users to lose Internet access.
“A review will be carried out with Ericsson to understand fully what happened,” said O2, which is owned by Spain’s Telefonica.
O2 and Softbank Group Corp’s mobile phone unit, both software customers of Ericsson, reported disruptions to data services on Thursday that affected millions of customers.

Latest updates

Britain’s O2 says Internet services restored after software glitch
0
Modi’s Maharani fights key Indian state election
0
Mayweather to stage ‘entertainment’ spectacle in Japan
0
Why Huawei arrest deepens conflict between US and China
0
Key Hezbollah financier pleads guilty in US
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.