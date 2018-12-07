Sri Lanka court set to rule on sacking of parliament

You are here

Sri Lanka plunged into crisis in October when he fired then premier Ranil Wickremesinghe. (AP)
  • President Maithripala Sirisena dissolved the parliament on Nov. 9, but was overturned by the country's Supreme Court
  • Sacked premier Ranil Wickremesinghe’s party and their allies have suggested that they could begin impeachment proceedings again Sirisena depending on the ruling
COLOMBO: Security was stepped up outside Sri Lanka’s top court on Friday ahead of an expected ruling on whether the president broke the law by sacking parliament last month, a decision that could potentially lead to impeachment proceedings.
President Maithripala Sirisena plunged the country into crisis on October 26 when he fired the prime minister and appointed the contentious Mahinda Rajapaksa in his place. He then dissolved parliament on November 9.
Four days later, the Supreme Court issued an interim ruling suspending Sirisena’s decree and restoring parliament, which almost immediately passed a no-confidence motion against Rajapaksa.
The court’s seven-judge bench was likely to deliver a final ruling on the constitutionality of Sirisena’s move on Friday.
“If the morning session is brief, we can expect a decision later today,” a court official said.
Sacked premier Ranil Wickremesinghe’s party and their allies, who command a majority in the 225-member assembly, have suggested that they could begin impeachment proceedings again Sirisena depending on the ruling.
Wickremesinghe’s party loyalists believe that the court decision will go in their favor, a view held by many independent lawyers.
Problems for Sirisena were compounded on Monday when the Court of Appeal suspended the entire cabinet and asked Rajapaksa to explain on what authority he was holding office.
With parliamentary proceedings degenerating into brawls, the United States, the European Union and other powers have raised concerns over the crisis in the strategically important island nation of 21 million people.
Only China has recognized the appointment of Rajapaksa, who during his decade as president until 2015 relied heavily on Beijing for diplomatic and financial support.
As president from 2005 until 2015, he ended Sri Lanka’s four-decade civil war in 2009 by crushing the rebel Tamil Tigers.
But 40,000 ethnic Tamils were allegedly massacred in the process. Rajapaksa and his family are also alleged to have profited from his time in power through corrupt deals.
During an earlier stint as prime minister from 2001 until 2004, Wickremesinghe is credited with pulling Sri Lanka out of its first ever recession, in part with reforms that have endeared him to the West.

Duterte seeks martial law extension in southern Philippines

  • Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters without elaborating that Duterte has asked Congress to allow the extension of martial law
  • Duterte placed the entire southern Mindanao region under martial law after hundreds of Daesh group-linked militants besieged the Islamic city of Marawi on May 23, 2017
MANILA, Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law in the country’s south by another year amid concerns over possible militant attacks, although democracy advocates fear it could worsen human rights conditions.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters without elaborating Friday that Duterte has asked Congress to allow the extension of martial law, which expires at year’s end.
Duterte placed the entire southern Mindanao region under martial law after hundreds of Daesh group-linked militants besieged the Islamic city of Marawi on May 23, 2017. After five months, Philippine troops quelled the siege, which left more than 1,100 combatants and civilians dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Military officials say extremists continue to seek recruits and plot new attacks.

