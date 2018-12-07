You are here

Netanyahu hails UN Hamas vote despite defeat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked “American administration and US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for the initiative.” (Reuters)
Updated 07 December 2018
AFP
Netanyahu hails UN Hamas vote despite defeat

  • “This is the first time that a majority of countries have voted against Hamas and I commend each of the 87 countries that took a principled stand”
  • Hamas praised the outcome of the vote, describing it as a “slap” to President Donald Trump’s administration
Updated 07 December 2018
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday hailed majority backing in the UN General Assembly for condemning militant group Hamas even though a draft resolution failed to win enough votes to pass.
The US draft won 87 votes in the General Assembly on Thursday compared to 58 against but fell short of a required two-thirds majority.
Thirty-two countries abstained.
“The draft condemnation of Hamas in the UN General Assembly received a sweeping majority by countries that stood against Hamas,” Netanyahu said in an English-language statement.
“This is the first time that a majority of countries have voted against Hamas and I commend each of the 87 countries that took a principled stand.”
“I thank the American administration and US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for the initiative.”
Haley, who steps down from her post at the end of the year, has repeatedly accused the United Nations of having an anti-Israel bias.
She has defended Israel in its latest confrontation with Hamas, the Islamist group which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007 and has fought three wars with Israel since then.
The United States had won crucial backing from the European Union, with all 28 countries supporting the draft that would have condemned Hamas for firing rockets into Israel and demanded an end to the violence.
The European Union, like the United States, blacklists Hamas as a terrorist organization.
It was the first draft resolution condemning Hamas to be presented to the 193-nation assembly, which has been meeting since 1946.
Hamas praised the outcome of the vote, describing it as a “slap” to President Donald Trump’s administration.
“The failure of the American venture at the United Nations represents a slap to the US administration and confirmation of the legitimacy of the resistance,” Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zahri tweeted, referring to militant groups that oppose Israel.

Yemen government proposes reopening Sanaa airport if planes inspected

Updated 07 December 2018
Arab News
Yemen government proposes reopening Sanaa airport if planes inspected

  • Yemen’s government supports the reopening of Sanaa international airport but only under supervision
  • The government also said that peace cannot be achieved if the Houthi militia refuses to hand over all their weapons
Updated 07 December 2018
Arab News
Yemen’s government supports the reopening of Sanaa international airport, shut down for years in the country’s war, but only under supervision, an official said Thursday.

“We are keen on the opening of Sanaa airport, and we demand the opening of Sanaa airport and we know that the Yemeni citizen should have the right to reach any country in the world through Sanaa airport,” said Abdulaziz Jabari, a presidential advisor and member of a Yemeni government delegation at UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden.

“But... we are looking into who will supervise Sanaa airport.”

One of the government’s conditions is that planes are first inspected in the airports of Aden or Sayun which are under its control. Sanaa airport is currently controlled by the Houthis.

The proposal was made at the UN-sponsored peace talks which started on Thursday in Sweden.

The government also said that peace cannot be achieved if the Houthi militia refuses to hand over all their weapons to the government.

A government offensive on Yemen’s Hodeida is still an option if rebels refuse to withdraw from the port city, a minister said Thursday, as the warring sides met for UN-brokered talks.

“We are now in negotiations in response to calls by the international community, the UN and the UN envoy. We are still looking into means towards peace,” said Othman al-Mujalli, Yemen’s agriculture minister.

“But if they (the Houthis) are not responsive, we have many options, including that of military decisiveness,” he said in response to a question on the rebel-held city. “And we are ready.”

(With agencies)

