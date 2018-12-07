Merkel’s party chooses successor to longtime German leader

You are here

Candidates hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as leader of her CDU party have sparked outrage in Germany with controversial proposals on migration as they scramble to distance themselves from her liberal refugee policy. (AFP)
  • A close ally of Merkel’s and a one-time rival are considered favorites
  • Merkel announced in October she would give up the reins in her party
HAMBURG: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is meeting to elect a new leader who could help shape Germany’s political direction for the next generation.
A close ally of Merkel’s and a one-time rival are considered favorites for the job to lead the center-right Christian Democratic Union.
Merkel announced in October she would give up the reins in her party, though she plans to serve her current term as chancellor.
Three high-profile contenders have toured Germany to drum up support.
Friday’s vote pits CDU general secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a Merkel ally, against Friedrich Merz, a former leader of the party’s parliamentary group who stands for a more conservative approach and has been away from front-line politics for a decade.
Health Minister Jens Spahn, another Merkel critic, is considered the outsider.

Topics: Germany

Duterte seeks martial law extension in southern Philippines

  • Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters without elaborating that Duterte has asked Congress to allow the extension of martial law
  • Duterte placed the entire southern Mindanao region under martial law after hundreds of Daesh group-linked militants besieged the Islamic city of Marawi on May 23, 2017
MANILA, Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law in the country’s south by another year amid concerns over possible militant attacks, although democracy advocates fear it could worsen human rights conditions.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters without elaborating Friday that Duterte has asked Congress to allow the extension of martial law, which expires at year’s end.
Duterte placed the entire southern Mindanao region under martial law after hundreds of Daesh group-linked militants besieged the Islamic city of Marawi on May 23, 2017. After five months, Philippine troops quelled the siege, which left more than 1,100 combatants and civilians dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Military officials say extremists continue to seek recruits and plot new attacks.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

