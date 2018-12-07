You are here

Paris on lockdown ahead of planned protests

Across the country some 89,000 police will be mobilized. (AP)
Workers protect a shop window with wood panels on the Champs-Elysees Avenue near the Arc de Triomphe on the eve of a "yellow vests" protest in Paris, France, December 7, 2018. (Reuters)
French Interior minister Christophe Castaner (C) looks at a Gendarmerie vehicle of the mobile Gendarmerie armored unit (groupement blinde de la Gendarmerie mobile) on December 7, 2018 in Versailles-Satory, west of Paris. (AFP)
PARIS: Drastic security measures will put a lockdown on downtown Paris on Saturday as French authorities try to prevent another outbreak of violence during anti-government protests.
In addition to the 8,000 police forces that will be deployed in the French capital city, the Paris police prefect has identified 14 high-risk sectors that will be cleared out.
Fearing protesters could target street furniture or construction sites, Paris police will remove all the glass containers, railings and building machines set up in the identified sectors which include the Champs-Elysees avenue.
Across the country some 89,000 police will be mobilized, up from 65,000 last weekend, when more than 130 people were injured and over 400 were arrested in the worst street violence seen in the country in decades.

Topics: France

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law in the country’s south by another year amid concerns over possible militant attacks, although democracy advocates fear it could worsen human rights conditions.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters without elaborating Friday that Duterte has asked Congress to allow the extension of martial law, which expires at year’s end.
Duterte placed the entire southern Mindanao region under martial law after hundreds of Daesh group-linked militants besieged the Islamic city of Marawi on May 23, 2017. After five months, Philippine troops quelled the siege, which left more than 1,100 combatants and civilians dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Military officials say extremists continue to seek recruits and plot new attacks.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

