You are here

  • Home
  • Duterte seeks martial law extension in southern Philippines
﻿

Duterte seeks martial law extension in southern Philippines

Democracy advocates in the Philippines fear Duterte’s extension of martial law could worsen human rights conditions in the country. (File/AFP)
Updated 52 sec ago
AP
0

Duterte seeks martial law extension in southern Philippines

  • Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters without elaborating that Duterte has asked Congress to allow the extension of martial law
  • Duterte placed the entire southern Mindanao region under martial law after hundreds of Daesh group-linked militants besieged the Islamic city of Marawi on May 23, 2017
Updated 52 sec ago
AP
0

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law in the country’s south by another year amid concerns over possible militant attacks, although democracy advocates fear it could worsen human rights conditions.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters without elaborating Friday that Duterte has asked Congress to allow the extension of martial law, which expires at year’s end.
Duterte placed the entire southern Mindanao region under martial law after hundreds of Daesh group-linked militants besieged the Islamic city of Marawi on May 23, 2017. After five months, Philippine troops quelled the siege, which left more than 1,100 combatants and civilians dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Military officials say extremists continue to seek recruits and plot new attacks.

Topics: Philippines Rodrigo Duterte

Related

0
World
Philippine senator dares Duterte to take drug test after marijuana joke
0
Media
Journalist critical of Philippines’ Duterte pays bail

‘Kill or be killed’ says rebel group behind Papua massacre

Updated 52 min 57 sec ago
AFP
0

‘Kill or be killed’ says rebel group behind Papua massacre

Updated 52 min 57 sec ago
AFP
0
TIMIKA: Construction workers massacred at a remote jungle work camp in Papua were legitimate military targets, a rebel group said Friday, as authorities hunted for more bodies after the grisly weekend attack which killed at least 16.
The National Liberation Army of West Papua (TPNPB) has claimed responsiblity for the deadliest bout of violence in years to hit Papua, an Indonesian-controlled region wracked by a low-level independence insurgency.
“(We killed them) because they were members of the Indonesian military in disguise. They’re our enemy,” Sebby Sambom, spokesman for the TPNPB, told AFP.
“This is war. It’s kill or be killed,” he added.
The rebel group said this week it had killed two dozen people working for a state-owned contractor, while Indonesia’s military has confirmed 16 dead and said at least three more company workers were unaccounted for.
An earlier eyewitness account supplied by the military described execution-style shootings and rebels slitting the throats of workers who tried to escape.
On Friday, the military said most of the victims’ hands were tied together with some suffering gunshot or knife wounds and blunt-force injuries. One worker was almost decapitated.
Authorities said they were scouring the jungle in search of more victims and the suspects, who could number as many as 50.
“There are around 40 to 50 of them scattered around various places,” Papua military spokesman Dax Sianturi told AFP.
“They have the support of locals.”
The contractor’s employees were helping build bridges and roads to boost infrastructure in the impoverished region.
Some in Papua view Indonesia as a colonial occupier and its building work as a way to exert more control over the resource-rich island region which shares a border with Papua New Guinea (PNG), just north of Australia.
“We want to be like PNG — independent,” the rebel spokesman said.
The attack on Sunday came as about 500 activists were arrested in a nationwide police crackdown that coincided with rallies on December 1, a date many Papuans consider their anniversary of independence from Dutch colonialists.
Papua declared itself independent on that date in 1961, but neighboring Indonesia took control of the region two years later on the condition it hold an independence referendum.
Jakarta annexed Papua in 1969 with a UN-backed vote that was widely seen as a sham.
Papua experienced several spasms of violence this summer including the killing of three local people, allegedly by rebels.
While construction workers have been targeted in the past, much of the violence has involved skirmishes between rebels and Indonesian security forces.
Some fighting has been centered around a huge gold and copper mine operated by US-based firm Freeport McMoRan — a frequent flashpoint in the local struggle for independence and a bigger share of the region’s resources.

Latest updates

OPEC, partners face stiff test to agree oil cut deal
0
Duterte seeks martial law extension in southern Philippines
0
Nissan to recall 150,000 cars due to improper checks
0
‘Kill or be killed’ says rebel group behind Papua massacre
0
Paris on lockdown ahead of planned protests
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.