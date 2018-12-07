OPEC, partners face stiff test to agree oil cut deal

You are here

OPEC President and Energy Minister of the United Arab Emirates Suhail al-Mazrouei (4th R) opens the 175th OPEC Conference of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria on December 6, 2018. (AFP)
VIENNA: OPEC ministers resumed talks on Friday before further discussions with 10 key partner countries, including Russia, later in the day to thrash out an agreement on production cuts.
Amid sharp differences over which way to go, the oil market continued under pressure.
In early trade Friday, the price of Brent, the European benchmark, was again under the symbolic $60 mark after a slump Thursday when the cartel failed to reach an expected accord on cuts to stem price falls.
“No, I am not confident” about the chances of a deal, Saudi oil minister Khalid Al-Falih told reporters after a long day of negotiations at OPEC headquarters in Vienna.
However, OPEC and non-OPEC members — who combined account for around half of global output — agree on one thing: a glut on the market has led to oil prices falling by more than 30 percent in the space of two months.

Topics: OPEC Oil

Nissan to recall 150,000 cars due to improper checks

TOKYO: Nissan Friday announced plans to recall approximately 150,000 vehicles owing to improper tests on new units, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.
“Nissan has recently found several non-conformities that may have caused inaccurate pass/fail judgments during the inspection process,” the company said in a statement, adding it would “promptly” recall as many as 150,000 units in Japan.
It confirmed that improper tests were carried out on brakes, speedometers and other systems before shipment at its domestic assembly plant.
Nissan plans to notify authorities of the recall on Thursday, it added.
The manufacturer was forced to recall more than one million vehicles last year after admitting staff without proper authorization had conducted final inspections on some units intended for the domestic market before they were shipped to dealers.
In a separate case that erupted in July, Nissan admitted data on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had been deliberately “altered,” hampering its efforts to recover trust after the inspection scandal.
The latest recall represents another blow to the company, which has been rocked since Ghosn was arrested on November 19 on allegations he under-reported his salary by millions of dollars over five years.
Ghosn denies any wrongdoing.
The ousted chairman is expected next week to face a further accusation of under-reporting his salary by about four billion yen ($35.5 million) over the past three years, Japanese media reported.

Topics: Nissan

