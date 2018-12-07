You are here

  • Home
  • US prosecutor drops appeal to extend Turkish banker’s sentence
﻿

US prosecutor drops appeal to extend Turkish banker’s sentence

A thaw in relations has resulted in Turkey and the US discussing the return of Hakan Atilla to Turkey, where he can serve the remainder of his sentence. Above, a branch of Halkbank in Istanbul. (AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

US prosecutor drops appeal to extend Turkish banker’s sentence

  • A US court sentenced Hakan Atilla, an executive from Halkbank, to 32 months in prison in May for helping Iran evade US sanctions
  • Tensions between the NATO allies accelerated a lira sell-off this year, although the currency’s performance has improved in tandem with diplomatic ties
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

ANKARA: New York prosecutors have withdrawn an appeal to extend the sentence of a former executive at Turkey’s state-owned lender Halkbank, said Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency.

Halkbank shares rose nearly 4 percent after the report as market participants saw the move as further indication of an improvement in diplomatic ties between Washington and Ankara.

A US court sentenced Hakan Atilla, an executive from Halkbank, to 32 months in prison in May for helping Iran evade US sanctions in a case that has strained already tense ties between NATO allies Ankara and Washington.

Halkbank, which denies any wrongdoing, has since faced potential US fines in relation to the case, which Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has condemned as a political attack against his government.

The Turkish news agency Anadolu, without citing sources, said the New York prosecutor’s office had originally filed the appeal, saying the sentence was too short. It said the court had asked prosecutors to present details of the appeal by Dec. 6, but that the appeal had later been withdrawn.

No further details were immediately available and the New York prosecutor’s office was not available for comment, having yet to open on Friday morning.

Halkbank’s dollar-denominated bonds jumped 0.74 cents to 84.70 cents after the report.

Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after talks with US officials in Washington that the two sides had discussed returning Atilla to Turkey where he can serve the rest of his sentence.

Erdogan also said last month that he had discussed the case of Halkbank with US President Donald Trump, saying the talks were on a “positive path.” He said, without elaborating, that Trump had told him “he would instruct the relevant ministers immediately” regarding the case.

Atilla is expected to be released on July 25, Anadolu said. He had already served 14 months when he was sentenced.

“It is good news that the US prosecutor’s office is not appealing to have the sentence prolonged or extended — it’s a sign of improving relations between Turkey and the US,” said SEB’s Per Hammarlund.

Tensions between the NATO allies accelerated a lira sell-off this year, although the currency’s performance has improved in tandem with diplomatic ties.

Relations between Ankara and Washington began to improve after US pastor Andrew Brunson, who was on trial over terror-related charges in Turkey, was released in October.

They remain divided on a host of other issues, including US policy in Syria and Turkey’s request for the United States to extradite Fethullah Gulen, a cleric Ankara blames for organizing the 2016 abortive putsch. Gulen denies involvement.

Topics: US Turkey Halkbank Hakan Atilla

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey targets ex-airforce staff over alleged coup links
0
Business & Economy
Turkey’s Akbank will increase capital as bad loans expected to rise

Brent oil price surges 5.0% ahead of OPEC decision

Updated 38 min 44 sec ago
AFP
0

Brent oil price surges 5.0% ahead of OPEC decision

Updated 38 min 44 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: Oil prices jumped more than 5 percent on Friday as big Middle East producers in OPEC agreed to reduce output to drain global fuel inventories and support the market.
Benchmark Brent crude oil rose $3.26 a barrel to a high of $63.32 by 1355 GMT. In early trade, Brent had fallen below $60 when it looked as if oil exporters might not agree.
US light crude rose $2.62 to a high of $54.11 a barrel before slipping to around $53.90.
Prices fell almost 3 percent on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ended a meeting in Vienna with only a tentative deal to tackle weak prices. Talks with other producers were held on Friday.
Oil prices have plunged 30 percent since October as supply has surged and global demand growth has weakened.
But Iran gave OPEC the green light on Friday to reduce oil output by around 0.8 million barrels per day from 2019 after finding a compromise with Saudi Arabia over a possible exemption from the cuts, an OPEC source said.
OPEC is seeking support from non-OPEC Russia for supply cuts. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak returned to Vienna on Friday after discussing the issue with President Vladimir Putin.
A Russian Energy Ministry source said Moscow was ready to contribute a cut of around 200,000 bpd and sources said other non-OPEC producers could contribute a further 200,000 bpd of output cuts, bringing an overall cut to 1.2 million bpd.
"(A cut of) 1.2 million bpd, if implemented promptly and fully, should be enough to largely attenuate, but not eliminate, expected implied global inventory builds in the first half of next year," BNP Paribas strategist Harry Tchilinguirian told Reuters Global Oil Forum.
"Given how much expectations were downplayed yesterday, this comes as a welcome surprise for the market," he added.
Oil output from the world's biggest producers - OPEC, Russia and the United States - has increased by 3.3 million bpd since the end of 2017 to 56.38 million bpd, meeting almost 60 percent of global consumption. 
The surge is mainly due to soaring US oil production , which has jumped by 2.5 million bpd since early 2016 to a record 11.7 million bpd, making the United States the world's biggest producer.

Topics: brent oil OPEC price surge

Related

Update 0
Business & Economy
Brent oil rises back above $80 as Iran sanctions loom
0
Business & Economy
Brent oil rises to 4-year high ahead of Iran sanctions, traders eye more hikes

Latest updates

US prosecutor drops appeal to extend Turkish banker’s sentence
0
Trump nominates ex-Fox News journalist Heather Nauert as UN ambassador
0
Rudderless Lebanon could miss out on aid, France warns
0
Brent oil price surges 5.0% ahead of OPEC decision
0
New Zealand claim 2-1 series win over Pakistan with dramatic victory in Abu Dhabi
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.