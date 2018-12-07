Humanitarian aid for 6 Palestine projects approved

JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen has approved humanitarian assistance for six projects in Palestine.
The aid is an expression of solidarity from the OIC, represented by the Islamic Solidarity Fund, with the Palestinian people and meeting their needs in various fields.
The six projects are a continuation of the 31 allocated for Palestine that were approved by the Permanent Council of the Islamic Solidarity Fund in February. The OIC also celebrated International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a UN-organized event held yearly on Nov. 29.
