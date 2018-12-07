You are here

Investors flee bonds and stocks as trade tussle between US and China heats up

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. US bond movements this week triggered fears over global growth. (Reuters)
Reuters
Investors flee bonds and stocks as trade tussle between US and China heats up

  • Selloff was precipitated by the inversion of part of the US yield curve
  • Selloff deepened after Huawei CFO was arrested on a US request
Reuters
LONDON: Investors pulled billions from bonds and stocks this week as US bond movements triggered fears over global growth and a trade tussle between the US and China heated up, strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.
This week’s selloff was precipitated by the inversion of part of the US yield curve, which has previously been a reliable indicator of an impending recession.
It deepened on Thursday after the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei was arrested on a US request, sending markets spiraling further as investors predicted a worsening of relations between the world’s two biggest economies.
The anxiety drove investors to pull $5.2 billion from equity funds and $8.1 billion from bond funds, according to EPFR data cited by BAML. “Markets starting to price in recession, but policymakers yet to price in recession,” argued the BAML strategists.
Equity outflows were made up of opposite flows in ETFs and mutual funds, with $5.3 billion driven into ETFs while $10.5 billion was taken out of mutual funds.
But investors were continuing to edge back into emerging market stocks, which saw their eighth week of inflows with $2.7 billion.
This helped to push BAML’s “Bull & Bear” indicator of market sentiment up from 2.4 to 2.7 — “not yet an extreme bearish reading,” BAML strategists said.
The starting point for a fall to lower equity allocations is high, they pointed out, with the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund at 67 percent equity allocations.
Hedge funds are still at a net 35 to 40 percent net long, and BAML’s fund manager survey shows cash levels under 5 percent.
The global consensus forecast is for 8.3 percent growth in earnings-per-share in 2019, which the strategists said was too high, predicting a “Big Low” in markets next year.

Kazakh central bank cuts oil output forecast for 2018-19

Reuters
Kazakh central bank cuts oil output forecast for 2018-19

  • The bank said in a statement that it expects the country to produce 91 million tons of oil next year, down from its previous estimate of 93 million tons
  • The central bank also cut its forecast for Kazakhstan’s 2018 current account deficit to 1.2 percent of gross domestic product, from 2.3 percent in its previous outlook
Reuters
ALMATY: Kazakhstan’s central bank has trimmed its forecast for the country’s oil output in 2019 and said it expects Brent crude oil to average $60 a barrel next year.

The bank said in a statement that it expects the country to produce 91 million tons of oil next year, down from its previous estimate of 93 million tons, and taking into account scheduled maintenance work at oilfields.

It also reduced its forecast for oil production this year to 90 million tons from 91 million tons.

The new forecasts would still be above forecasts in the government’s budget for oil production of 87 million tons this year and 88 million tons in 2019.

Oil is the Central Asian nation’s chief export and the bank said it expects the price of Brent crude oil to average $71.80 a barrel this year and $60 next year. Brent was trading at $60 a barrel on Friday.

The central bank also cut its forecast for Kazakhstan’s 2018 current account deficit to 1.2 percent of gross domestic product, from 2.3 percent in its previous outlook.

However, it said it now expected the current account deficit to widen to 3.9 percent of GDP next year, from 3.8 percent in its previous forecast, due to lower oil prices and slower growth in oil production than it previously forecast.

