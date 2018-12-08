You are here

India’s ruling BJP seen losing ground in key state polls before national vote

Indian women dressed in their traditional saree stand in a queue to cast their votes in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP)
Reuters
  • “The BJP is struggling everywhere, for all its bravado,” said Juhi Singh, a spokesman of the regional Samajwadi Party
  • In Madhya Pradesh, the same polls suggested the BJP and the Congress were locked in a fight down to the wire
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party is likely to lose two heartland states while a third is too close to call, exit polls showed on Friday in the final test of popularity before a national election due by May next year.
Surveys broadcast at the end of voting for five state assemblies showed the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trailing behind the rival Congress party in some areas.
The actual votes will be counted on Tuesday, and exit polls have been wrong in the past, partly because of the sheer scale of Indian elections involving millions of votes.
Still, nearly all the polls showed that the Congress — led by Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family — will win a clear majority in western Rajasthan state and scrape through in eastern Chhattisgarh, according a survey of surveys pulled together by NDTV.
In Madhya Pradesh, the same polls suggested the BJP and the Congress were locked in a fight down to the wire.
The combined surveys showed the BJP winning 110 seats, the Congress 108, and smaller groups 12 in the 230-member house. To rule, a party requires 116 seats.
The three states are part of the northern Hindi belt, a bastion of the ruling Hindu nationalists.

CLUES
“The BJP is struggling everywhere, for all its bravado,” said Juhi Singh, a spokesman of the regional Samajwadi Party.
Modi, who came to power with a sweeping majority in 2014, has been praised for improving governance and cutting some red tape, but has been criticized for failing to create enough jobs for the thousands of young people entering the jobs market every month.
He has also faced criticism for allowing hard-liners in his party to undermine India’s secular foundations.
Foreign investors who largely remain bullish on India’s long-term prospects, are watching the state polls closely for clues to the national vote.
“The result would be consistent with what most polls are showing: that we are heading for hung parliament,” said Jan Dehn, head of research at emerging markets fund manager Ashmore.
“The market may discount the results a little bit given these are state elections and there are often protest votes.”
But a divided parliament would make it difficult for the incoming government to carry out reforms in the banking sector and other areas, he said.

Japan enacts controversial law to accept foreign workers

Members of Japan's lower house of parliament clap their hands as they stand up to support a bill during the plenary session in Tokyo on June 2, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 45 min 43 sec ago
AFP
Japan enacts controversial law to accept foreign workers

  • The law allows foreign nationals with skills in sectors facing particularly severe shortages to obtain five-year visas, which would not allow them to bring their families
Updated 45 min 43 sec ago
AFP
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition early Saturday rammed through legislation to bring more blue-collar foreign workers into the country, in a controversial move to address chronic labor shortages.
The bill was enacted after the upper house gave approval despite a raft of criticism by opposition parties following its passage through the lower house in late November. Both chambers are controlled by Abe’s ruling camp.
Under the new system, the government plans to bring in as many as 345,000 foreign workers in construction, food services, nursing and other designated sectors for five years.
“We aim at starting it in April next year because we need to swiftly launch the new system in order to deal with the current labor shortage,” Abe told parliament on Thursday.
But opposition parties claimed that the law fails to address the potential impact on Japanese society of new foreign labor, and does not protect foreign workers’ rights.
In a bid to block its passage, opposition parties submitted censure motions against Abe and Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita, but they were easily rejected by the ruling bloc.
The law allows foreign nationals with skills in sectors facing particularly severe shortages to obtain five-year visas, which would not allow them to bring their families.
Foreign workers in those fields who hold stronger qualifications and pass a more difficult Japanese language test will be able to obtain a visa that can be extended indefinitely, eventually leading to residency, and will be able to bring over family.
But there have been questions about whether an influx of foreign workers will depress wages, how the workers will be incorporated into Japan’s social security system, and worries about exploitation of migrant labor.
Many of Japan’s low-skilled foreign workers are in the country under a so-called “technical training” program, which has repeatedly faced allegations of abuse.
“We should not create a new system hastily without reviewing the technical training program in which problems are mounting,” Yoshifu Arita, an opposition lawmaker, told parliament.
Businesses have long lobbied for looser immigration rules, saying they struggle to find workers in a country where unemployment hovers around 2.5 percent.
The chronic labor shortages are only worsening as Japan’s aging and shrinking population means a declining pool of workers.

