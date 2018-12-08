What We Are Reading Today: City of Light: The Making of Modern Paris

Author: Rupert Christiansen
Author Rupert Christiansen provides a sparkling account of the 19th-century reinvention of Paris as the most beautiful, exciting city in the world, in his book — “City of Light: The Making of Modern Paris.”
“City of Light” charts a 15-year project of urban renewal which — despite the interruptions of war, revolution, corruption, and bankruptcy — set a template for 19th- and early 20th-century urban planning and created the enduring landscape of modern Paris now so famous around the globe.
“Lively and engaging, ‘City of Light’ is a book for anyone who wants to know how Paris became Paris,” according to a review in goodreads.com.
Christiansen is an English writer, journalist and critic.
Born in London, he was educated at Millfield and King’s College, Cambridge, where he took a double first in English.
As a Fulbright scholar, he also attended Columbia University from 1977 to 1978.
