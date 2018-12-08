You are here

  • Home
  • China export growth slows in November
﻿

China export growth slows in November

China’s overall trade logged a $44.7 billion surplus in November. (File/AFP)
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
0

China export growth slows in November

  • Exports rose 5.4 percent for November on-year, short of the 9.4 percent forecast by Bloomberg News
  • Imports rose 3.0 percent on-year, also below the forecast, according to customs administration data
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIJING: China’s export growth slowed last month weighed down by trade tensions with the United States, official data released Saturday showed.
Exports rose 5.4 percent for November on-year, short of the 9.4 percent forecast by Bloomberg News, while imports rose 3.0 percent on-year, also below the forecast, according to customs administration data.
China’s overall trade — what it buys and sells with all countries — logged a $44.7 billion surplus in November, up from $35 billion the previous month, the data showed.
The sagging export growth is another bad sign for China’s economy, which grew at its slowest pace for nine years in the third quarter, expanding 6.5 percent on-year for July-September.
Last week as part of a trade war truce, US President Donald Trump agreed to hold off on plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent beginning January 1, leaving them at the current 10 percent rate.
But unease over the agreement has dented stocks this week with major US indices falling more than two percent to close the market’s worst week since March and one that left both the Dow and S&P 500 in negative territory for the year.
China reacted furiously after a top executive and daughter of the founder of Chinese telecom giant Huawei was arrested in Canada this week following a US extradition request.
The arrest threatens to rattle the trade war truce with the United States, analysts say.

Topics: China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Investors flee bonds and stocks as trade tussle between US and China heats up
0
Business & Economy
China’s Iran oil imports to rebound in December as buyers use US waivers

Investors flee bonds and stocks as trade tussle between US and China heats up

Updated 08 December 2018
Reuters
0

Investors flee bonds and stocks as trade tussle between US and China heats up

  • Selloff was precipitated by the inversion of part of the US yield curve
  • Selloff deepened after Huawei CFO was arrested on a US request
Updated 08 December 2018
Reuters
0

LONDON: Investors pulled billions from bonds and stocks this week as US bond movements triggered fears over global growth and a trade tussle between the US and China heated up, strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.
This week’s selloff was precipitated by the inversion of part of the US yield curve, which has previously been a reliable indicator of an impending recession.
It deepened on Thursday after the chief financial officer of China’s Huawei was arrested on a US request, sending markets spiraling further as investors predicted a worsening of relations between the world’s two biggest economies.
The anxiety drove investors to pull $5.2 billion from equity funds and $8.1 billion from bond funds, according to EPFR data cited by BAML. “Markets starting to price in recession, but policymakers yet to price in recession,” argued the BAML strategists.
Equity outflows were made up of opposite flows in ETFs and mutual funds, with $5.3 billion driven into ETFs while $10.5 billion was taken out of mutual funds.
But investors were continuing to edge back into emerging market stocks, which saw their eighth week of inflows with $2.7 billion.
This helped to push BAML’s “Bull & Bear” indicator of market sentiment up from 2.4 to 2.7 — “not yet an extreme bearish reading,” BAML strategists said.
The starting point for a fall to lower equity allocations is high, they pointed out, with the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund at 67 percent equity allocations.
Hedge funds are still at a net 35 to 40 percent net long, and BAML’s fund manager survey shows cash levels under 5 percent.
The global consensus forecast is for 8.3 percent growth in earnings-per-share in 2019, which the strategists said was too high, predicting a “Big Low” in markets next year.

Topics: Markets Huawei

Related

0
Business & Economy
Why Huawei arrest deepens conflict between US and China
0
Business & Economy
China telecoms giant Huawei CFO arrested in Canada

Latest updates

New roads, old war fan sale of Southeast Asian brides in China
0
China export growth slows in November
0
Items belonging to Sinatra make $9 million hit at Sotheby’s auction
0
What We Are Reading Today: City of Light: The Making of Modern Paris
0
China launches rover for first far side of the moon landing
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.