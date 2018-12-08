You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen’s warring parties meet for 3rd day of talks in Sweden
﻿

Yemen’s warring parties meet for 3rd day of talks in Sweden

Swedish Foreign minister Margot Wallstrom, U.N. envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths and delegates attend the opening press conference on U.N.-sponsored peace talks for Yemen at Johannesberg castle, Stockholm, Sweden. (Stina Stjernkvist /TT News Agency/Reuters)
Updated 08 December 2018
AP
0

Yemen’s warring parties meet for 3rd day of talks in Sweden

  • The talks opened Thursday on an upbeat note, with the warring sides agreeing to a broad prisoner swap
  • UN officials have sought to downplay expectations from the talks, saying they don’t foresee rapid progress toward a political settlement
Updated 08 December 2018
AP
0

CAIRO: Yemen’s warring parties are meeting for a third day of talks in Sweden aimed at halting the country’s catastrophic 4-year-old war.
Both the internationally recognized government, which is backed by a US-sponsored and Saudi-led coalition, and the Iran-aligned Houthi militia say they are striving for peace.
The Houthi delegation says talks have been divided into five main sections, including discussions on a political framework and the opening of Sanaa airport for aid.
The talks opened Thursday on an upbeat note, with the warring sides agreeing to a broad prisoner swap, boosting hopes that the talks would not deteriorate into further violence as in the past.
UN officials have sought to downplay expectations from the talks, saying they don’t foresee rapid progress toward a political settlement.

Topics: Yemen yemen peace talks Sweden yemen peace talks 2018 Houthis Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Middle-East
UN: No time limit for Yemen peace talks in Stockholm
0
Middle-East
Yemen military offensive ‘still open if Houthis reject Hodeidah pullout’

Egypt lawyer files case to change president’s 2-term limit

Updated 08 December 2018
AP
0

Egypt lawyer files case to change president’s 2-term limit

  • El-Sisi was elected president in 2014
  • This year, he won a second four-year term in office
Updated 08 December 2018
AP
0

CAIRO: An Egyptian lawyer says he and others have filed a court case to force the parliament to start a debate on amending a constitutional clause that bars President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi from running for a third term in 2022.
Ayman Abdel-Hakim Ramadan told The Associated Press on Saturday that a Cairo court will hold its first hearing on the case Dec. 23.
Egypt’s constitution was adopted in 2014, after El-Sisi, as defense minister, led the military’s ouster of a freely elected but divisive president.
El-Sisi was elected president later that year. This year, he won a second four-year term in office. He ran virtually unchallenged after authorities either jailed or intimidated potentially serious candidates out of the race.
Ramadan says El-Sisi has overseen an “incredible” number of achievements since 2014.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Presidency

Related

0
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi says army will defend Gulf Arabs in case of direct threat
0
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi says law curbing NGOs needs to be more “balanced“

Latest updates

UK cabinet minister floats ‘Plan B’ before key vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal
0
EFE-Citi program links unemployed Saudi youth to jobs
0
Aramco awards BHGE major well services contract
0
Saudi Arabian Airlines resumes Calicut flights
0
Alkhabeer REIT Fund successfully closes IPO
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.