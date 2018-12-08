You are here

Yemeni army commander vows to enter Saada if Houthis fail to negotiate at Sweden peace talks

Yemeni pro-government forces cheer as they ride in the back of a pickup truck mounted with a machine gun. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 December 2018
Arab News
Yemeni army commander vows to enter Saada if Houthis fail to negotiate at Sweden peace talks

  • Brigadier General al-Saadi said that the brigade forces are ready to enter deep into Saada and free it from the militia
  • Yemeni military sources said that the Houthis took advantage of the lull in retaliation and attempted to launch attacks on several fronts
Updated 08 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: A Yemeni army commander has vowed to enter deeper into Saada province if the Iran-backed Houthi militia fail to negotiate in Sweden’s peace talks, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

In a statement broadcast on the Yemeni defense ministry’s official website, Brigadier Abdulkarim al-Sudai said: “If the Swedish talks do not lead to the surrender of state property and the withdrawal from all the provinces controlled by the Houthi militia, we will have no choice but to make a military decision.”

Brigadier General al-Sudai said that the brigade forces are ready to enter deep into Saada and free it from the militia.

Yemeni military sources said that the Houthis took advantage of the lull in retaliation and attempted to launch attacks on several fronts, especially in Maran, which the National Army managed to confront and thwart.

Topics: Yemen saada Houthi

Egypt lawyer files case to change president’s 2-term limit

Updated 08 December 2018
AP
Egypt lawyer files case to change president's 2-term limit

  • El-Sisi was elected president in 2014
  • This year, he won a second four-year term in office
Updated 08 December 2018
AP
CAIRO: An Egyptian lawyer says he and others have filed a court case to force the parliament to start a debate on amending a constitutional clause that bars President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi from running for a third term in 2022.
Ayman Abdel-Hakim Ramadan told The Associated Press on Saturday that a Cairo court will hold its first hearing on the case Dec. 23.
Egypt’s constitution was adopted in 2014, after El-Sisi, as defense minister, led the military’s ouster of a freely elected but divisive president.
El-Sisi was elected president later that year. This year, he won a second four-year term in office. He ran virtually unchallenged after authorities either jailed or intimidated potentially serious candidates out of the race.
Ramadan says El-Sisi has overseen an “incredible” number of achievements since 2014.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Presidency

