Rouhani forecasts ‘deluge’ of drugs, refugees, attacks if sanctions hurt Iran

﻿

Rouhani said there could be a “deluge” of drugs, refugees and attacks on the West if reimposed sanctions by the US weaken Iran's ability to contain these issues. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 December 2018
AFP
0

0

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that there could be a “deluge” of drugs, refugees and attacks on the West if reimposed sanctions by the United States weaken Iran’s ability to contain these issues.
“I warn those who impose sanctions that if Iran’s ability to fight drugs and terrorism are affected ... you will not be safe from a deluge of drugs, asylum seekers, bombs and terrorism,” Rouhani said in a speech carried live on state television.
He also called US sanctions “economic terrorism.”
“America’s unjust and illegal sanctions against the honorable nation of Iran have targeted our nation in a clear instance of terrorism,” Rouhani said.
He was speaking at a conference on terrorism and regional cooperation attended by parliament speakers from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey.
“Economic terrorism is designed to create panic in the economy of a country and fear in other countries in order to prevent investment in the target country,” Rouhani said.
“We are facing an all-out assault which is not only threatening our independence and identity but also is bent on breaking our longstanding ties.”

Topics: Iran Hassan Rouhani United States US sanctions

Egypt lawyer files case to change president’s 2-term limit

Updated 08 December 2018
AP
0

CAIRO: An Egyptian lawyer says he and others have filed a court case to force the parliament to start a debate on amending a constitutional clause that bars President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi from running for a third term in 2022.
Ayman Abdel-Hakim Ramadan told The Associated Press on Saturday that a Cairo court will hold its first hearing on the case Dec. 23.
Egypt’s constitution was adopted in 2014, after El-Sisi, as defense minister, led the military’s ouster of a freely elected but divisive president.
El-Sisi was elected president later that year. This year, he won a second four-year term in office. He ran virtually unchallenged after authorities either jailed or intimidated potentially serious candidates out of the race.
Ramadan says El-Sisi has overseen an “incredible” number of achievements since 2014.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Presidency

