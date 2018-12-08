Rouhani forecasts ‘deluge’ of drugs, refugees, attacks if sanctions hurt Iran

DUBAI: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that there could be a “deluge” of drugs, refugees and attacks on the West if reimposed sanctions by the United States weaken Iran’s ability to contain these issues.

“I warn those who impose sanctions that if Iran’s ability to fight drugs and terrorism are affected ... you will not be safe from a deluge of drugs, asylum seekers, bombs and terrorism,” Rouhani said in a speech carried live on state television.

He also called US sanctions “economic terrorism.”

“America’s unjust and illegal sanctions against the honorable nation of Iran have targeted our nation in a clear instance of terrorism,” Rouhani said.

He was speaking at a conference on terrorism and regional cooperation attended by parliament speakers from Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey.

“Economic terrorism is designed to create panic in the economy of a country and fear in other countries in order to prevent investment in the target country,” Rouhani said.

“We are facing an all-out assault which is not only threatening our independence and identity but also is bent on breaking our longstanding ties.”