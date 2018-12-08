You are here

  • Home
  • Alkhabeer REIT Fund successfully closes IPO
﻿

Alkhabeer REIT Fund successfully closes IPO

Ahmed Saud Ghouth, chief executive of Alkhabeer Capital.
Updated 08 December 2018
Arab News
0

Alkhabeer REIT Fund successfully closes IPO

Updated 08 December 2018
Arab News
0

Alkhabeer Capital, an asset management company specializing in alternative investments, has announced the successful closing of the initial public offering (IPO) of its newly launched Alkhabeer REIT Fund. The fund was oversubscribed at 104 percent and raised over SR247 million ($66 million), from 25,124 individual and institutional subscribers participating in the IPO.

Ahmed Saud Ghouth, chief executive of Alkhabeer Capital, said: “We are delighted at the successful response to our IPO, which makes the Alkhabeer REIT Fund another milestone in our journey of continuous success, and I would like to express our thanks and appreciation to our clients for their trust and assure them we will strive to achieve the investment objectives of the fund in their best interest and by meeting their expectations.” 

Information about the units’ allocation and the refund of excess funds will be announced to investors within 10 business days from the IPO closing date.

The fund invests in seven income-generating real estate assets at prime locations in Riyadh, Jeddah and Tabuk. 

Alkhabeer Capital, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, specializes in alternative investments and investment services. It is authorized by the Capital Markets Authority, license number 07074-37.

EFE-Citi program links unemployed Saudi youth to jobs

Updated 08 December 2018
Arab News
0

EFE-Citi program links unemployed Saudi youth to jobs

Updated 08 December 2018
Arab News
0

The Citi Foundation and Education For Employment (EFE) have partnered together to create job and economic opportunities for 30 unemployed Saudi youths in the first six months of 2018. The partnership aims to support Saudi Vision 2030’s mission of empowering youth with opportunities.

EFE introduced its “Work Readiness Program” to Saudi Arabia for the first time, nurturing and inspiring young Saudi women and men with skills to succeed on the job and in life. About 50 percent of the graduates are young women, reflecting EFE and Citi Foundation’s shared commitment to economic opportunities for women. 

The training program was designed to highlight various aspects of the employment search such as effective communication, emotional intelligence, time management and interpersonal skills to meet employer expectations, and overcome the challenges of adjusting to the work environment. According to a press statement, 100 percent of the program graduates were placed into pre-committed jobs in the private sector.

Zuhair Al-Zahrani, a graduate of the EFE-Citi sponsored program, said: “After EFE’s training I realized how much it changed me and since then I advise my colleagues to never let anything get in the way of improving and building new skills, which will reflect on the way we present ourselves and our companies in the best manner possible.”

Amr Abdallah, director of Gulf Programs at EFE-Global, added: “The skills that Saudi youths acquired in this program are based on the proven model that has enabled the EFE Network to introduce 73,000 unemployed youths to the world of work in nine countries across the Middle East and North Africa. We are proud to partner with the Citi Foundation to have brought this transformative training to Saudi Arabia to help Saudi youth reach their potential and compete in growing sectors such as service.”

“We’re thrilled to see that our partnership with EFE has helped these young Saudi women and men become work-ready and secure jobs that will enable them to contribute to the Kingdom’s economy,” said Carmen Haddad, Citi country officer — Saudi Arabia. 

Increasingly, private sector employers such as Nesma Embroidery and SaudiReadyMix, which hired the inaugural EFE-Citi Foundation program graduates, are turning to EFE for qualified entry-level employees.

Rana Zumai, general manager at Nesma Embroidery and an EFE — Citi Employer partner, said: “We are really grateful cooperating with EFE in their well-established courses, as they’ve delivered several training programs to our employees throughout Saudi Arabia, leaving a great impact in developing their soft skills. With EFE’s initiative, Nesma Embroidery was the first to give a finance course to non-finance operational employees.”

Now entering its fifth year, the Citi-EFE partnership provides training and economic opportunities to unemployed youths in Morocco, Tunisia, and, for the first time, in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In 2018 alone, the partnership will impact over 400 youth, nearly doubling the impact achieved in the partnership’s first four years.

Latest updates

British backpacker murdered in New Zealand: police
0
Protesters seek to stop output at Libya’s El Sharara oilfield
0
What We Are Reading Today: Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945-1975
0
Islamabad ready to host SAARC summit but New Delhi defiant
0
Yemen, Syria top agenda at GCC summit in Riyadh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.