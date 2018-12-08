KSRelief steps up aid to war-torn Yemen

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has stepped up its relief activities in Yemen to alleviate the suffering of the people of the war-torn country.

KSRelief General Supervisor Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah last week categorically said the humanitarian aspect of the Yemeni conflict is among the top priorities of Saudi Arabia and other members of the Arab coalition.

He said the coalition members strongly support entry of humanitarian aid into Yemen and reject exploitation of this issue for political gains.

The center on Friday distributed over 45 tons of food in Yemen’s Shabwah governorate. The relief goods were transported into Yemen through Wadiah port.

KSRelief also distributed 25 tons of relief goods, including 200 kg of dates, in Lahj governorate.

In addition to the ongoing relief activities across Yemen, the center has also dispatched seven truckloads of material aid to Marib governorate.

The center is also actively involved in the rehabilitation of children affected by the war.

Recently, it organized a recreational trip for a group of such children to historical sites in Marib city. The trip was part of the project to rehabilitate children recruited by the Iranian-backed Houthis.

The program aims to help the children return to their normal lives, through teaching them and practicing different sports, as well as field trips.

KSRelief plans to rehabilitate 2,000 children who were recruited by the Houthis.

Recently, the center carried out sewing classes as part of its program to develop manual skills in five Yemeni provinces to support orphan families.

Members of the coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen against the Houthi militias have so far donated $18 billion in aid to help Yemen over three years.

The coalition is making efforts in coordination with different UN agencies to provide relief to the Yemenis.

In response to UN reports about worsening food security in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE pledged $500 million that will help around 13 million Yemenis in the coming months.



Syrian refugees

KSRelief on Saturday distributed 1,380 schoolbags among Syrian refugees in Southern Lebanon in cooperation with Lebanese education authorities.