Islamabad ready to host SAARC summit but New Delhi defiant

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Mohammad Faisal. (AP)
Updated 09 December 2018
Muhammad Ishtiaq
  • In September 2016, India’s Foreign Ministry had announced it would skip the meeting, blaming Pakistan for a deadly assault that month on an army base in the disputed Himalayan state of Kashmir
Muhammad Ishtiaq
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reiterated Saturday it was ready to host the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit amid a repeated refusal by India to attend the leaders’ conference in Islamabad.
“Yes, we have been ready to host the summit for the last two years,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Mohammad Faisal told Arab News on Saturday, adding that “India is blocking the effort.”
The 19th session of the summit, due to be held in Islamabad in November 2016, was postponed indefinitely amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
In September 2016, India’s Foreign Ministry had announced it would skip the meeting, blaming Pakistan for a deadly assault that month on an army base in the disputed Himalayan state of Kashmir. Pakistan denies the accusations.
Kashmir has been the flashpoint for two of three wars between the nuclear-armed neighbors since 1947.
Following India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also pulled out of the 2016 summit, leading to its postponement.
According to the SAARC charter, the conference is to be postponed even if a single member state declines to participate.
Late last month, on the eve of the opening of the Kartarpur visa-free border crossing that will be used by Sikh pilgrims coming from India to visit holy sites in Pakistan, the foreign office announced that it would invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the SAARC summit.
India immediately shunned the offer.
“Invitation has already been given but we are not responding to that positively,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told reporters last month.
“Until and unless Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, there will be no dialogue and we will not participate in SAARC.”
Quaid-i-Azam University professor Zaffar Nawaz Jaspal said after the Kartarpur corridor inauguration, Pakistan had expected a positive response from India to its invitation and the subsequent resumption of the SAARC process.
“But due to domestic compulsions such as the Hindutva vote in the upcoming (2019 general) elections, the Modi government is reluctant to restart dialogue and convene SAARC,” Jaspal told Arab News. “SAARC is an important organization for regional economic cooperation. Its dysfunctional undermines as well as hinders regional prosperity.”
SAARC was established in Dhaka in 1985 and comprises Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Trump administration departures, resignations and firings

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (2nd L top row) who U.S. President Donald Trump said will leave his job at the end of 2018 and former Trump administration appointees are seen in this combination photo, (top row L-R) Rex Tillerson, Kelly, Jeff Sessions, Michael Flynn, H.R. McMaster, Scott Pruitt, Tom Price, and Nikki Haley, (middle row L-R) Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, Gary Cohn, Hope Hicks, Rob Porter, and Omarosa Manigault, (bottom row L-R) David Shulkin, Rick Dearborn, Joe Hagin, Tom Bossert, Sebastian Gorka, Dina Powell, Marc Short, and Don McGahn, from Reuters files. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 December 2018
Reuters
  • Trump's revolving door: Kelly is latest senior White House departure
Reuters
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Saturday that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year, extending the historically high turnover in the top ranks of his administration.
On Friday, Trump announced a new US attorney general and a new US ambassador to the United Nations, and on Saturday he nominated Army General Mark Milley to replace Marine General Joseph Dunford as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Trump’s White House has had the highest turnover of senior-level staff of the past five presidents, according to figures compiled by the Brookings Institution think tank.
Here are some senior figures who have been fired or quit the administration since Trump took office on Jan. 20, 2017.
2018
John Kelly — A White House official said Trump has been in discussions for months with Nick Ayers, a top aide to Vice President Mike Pence, about replacing Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who was hired to bring order to the chaotic Trump White House but ultimately fell out with his boss.

Matthew Whitaker — Trump said he will nominate William Barr to be attorney general, replacing Whitaker, who was named acting attorney general only a month ago. Whitaker replaced Jeff Sessions in the top Justice Department post. He immediately came under scrutiny over past remarks critical of a probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and any collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign. As acting attorney general, Whitaker took over supervision of the probe, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Some lawmakers worried Trump might order Whitaker to undermine the inquiry, fears that Trump allies called unwarranted. The Senate must confirm any nominee for attorney general; Democrats immediately voiced concerns about Barr.

Jeff Sessions — After months of being attacked and ridiculed by the president, the former senator was forced out on Nov. 7.

Nikki Haley — She said on Oct. 9 that she would step down at the end of the year as US ambassador to the United Nations. On Friday, Trump put forward State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as her successor, also subject to Senate review.

Don McGahn — Trump said in August the White House counsel would leave amid strains between the two over the Mueller probe.

Scott Pruitt — The Environmental Protection Agency chief quit on July 5 under fire over a series of ethics controversies.

David Shulkin — White House officials said on March 28 that the Veteran Affairs secretary would resign.

H.R. McMaster — The national security adviser was replaced on March 22 with John Bolton.

Andrew McCabe — The deputy FBI director was fired in mid-March by Sessions.

Rex Tillerson — The secretary of state was fired by Trump on March 13 after rifts between them. On Friday, Trump tweeted that Tillerson was “dumb as a rock” and “lazy as hell.”

Gary Cohn — The National Economic Council director and former Goldman Sachs president said on March 5 he would resign.

Hope Hicks — The White House communications director, a long-serving and trusted Trump aide, resigned on Feb. 28.

Rob Porter — The White House staff secretary resigned in February after accusations of domestic abuse from former wives.
2017

Omarosa Manigault Newman — The former reality TV star was fired as assistant to the president in December.

Richard Cordray — The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s first director quit in November.

Tom Price — The Health and Human Services secretary quit under pressure from Trump on Sept. 29 over travel practices.

Stephen Bannon — Trump’s chief strategist was fired by Trump in mid-August after clashing with White House moderates.
Anthony Scaramucci — The White House communications director was fired by Trump in July after 10 days on the job.

Reince Priebus — Replaced as chief of staff by John Kelly, Priebus lost Trump’s confidence after setbacks in Congress.

Sean Spicer — Resigned as White House press secretary in July, ending a turbulent tenure.

Walter Shaub — The head of the US Office of Government Ethics, who clashed with Trump, stepped down in July.

Michael Dubke — Resigned as White House communications director in late May.
James Comey — The FBI director, who led the Russia probe before Mueller, was fired by Trump in May.

Katie Walsh — The deputy White House chief of staff was transferred out to a Republican activist group in March.

Michael Flynn — Resigned in February as Trump’s national security adviser. Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He is set to be sentenced in December.

Sally Yates — Trump fired the acting US attorney general in January after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce Trump’s immigration ban.

