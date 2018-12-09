You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945-1975

Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
Author: Max Hastings

Deep inside Max Hastings’ monumental Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy sits a minute story that captures the essence of the book.
This is an absorbing and definitive modern history of the Vietnam War from the acclaimed New York Times bestselling author of The Secret War.
Hastings is a British journalist, editor, historian and author. His parents were Macdonald Hastings, a journalist and war correspondent, and Anne Scott-James, sometime editor of Harper’s Bazaar.
Hastings “indicts the US with passion and engaging snark but mostly reinforces old critiques,” stated Mark Atwood Lawrence in his NYT review. “Although American forces often fought effectively on the battlefield, Hastings asserts, those successes proved irrelevant because Americans failed in the more important and far more delicate task of cultivating a South Vietnamese state capable of commanding the loyalty of its own people,” added Lawrence.
Hastings was educated at Charterhouse School and University College, Oxford, which he left after a year. After leaving Oxford University, Max Hastings became a foreign correspondent, and reported from more than 60 countries and eleven wars for BBC TV and the London Evening Standard.

What We Are Reading Today: City of Light: The Making of Modern Paris

Updated 08 December 2018
Arab News
Author: Rupert Christiansen

Author Rupert Christiansen provides a sparkling account of the 19th-century reinvention of Paris as the most beautiful, exciting city in the world, in his book — “City of Light: The Making of Modern Paris.”
“City of Light” charts a 15-year project of urban renewal which — despite the interruptions of war, revolution, corruption, and bankruptcy — set a template for 19th- and early 20th-century urban planning and created the enduring landscape of modern Paris now so famous around the globe.
“Lively and engaging, ‘City of Light’ is a book for anyone who wants to know how Paris became Paris,” according to a review in goodreads.com.
Christiansen is an English writer, journalist and critic.
Born in London, he was educated at Millfield and King’s College, Cambridge, where he took a double first in English.
As a Fulbright scholar, he also attended Columbia University from 1977 to 1978.

