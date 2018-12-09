What We Are Reading Today: Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy, 1945-1975

Arab News

Author: Max Hastings



Deep inside Max Hastings’ monumental Vietnam: An Epic Tragedy sits a minute story that captures the essence of the book.

This is an absorbing and definitive modern history of the Vietnam War from the acclaimed New York Times bestselling author of The Secret War.

Hastings is a British journalist, editor, historian and author. His parents were Macdonald Hastings, a journalist and war correspondent, and Anne Scott-James, sometime editor of Harper’s Bazaar.

Hastings “indicts the US with passion and engaging snark but mostly reinforces old critiques,” stated Mark Atwood Lawrence in his NYT review. “Although American forces often fought effectively on the battlefield, Hastings asserts, those successes proved irrelevant because Americans failed in the more important and far more delicate task of cultivating a South Vietnamese state capable of commanding the loyalty of its own people,” added Lawrence.

Hastings was educated at Charterhouse School and University College, Oxford, which he left after a year. After leaving Oxford University, Max Hastings became a foreign correspondent, and reported from more than 60 countries and eleven wars for BBC TV and the London Evening Standard.