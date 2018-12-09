You are here

Body found in search for British tourist in New Zealand

David Millane, father of missing English backpacker Grace Millane speaks at a press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (AP)
Reuters
  • Millane was on a year-long worldwide holiday after graduating from university and had kept in daily contact with her family until the night before her 22nd birthday last weekend
WELLINGTON: New Zealand police said on Sunday that they believe they found the body of a missing 22-year-old British woman after charging a 26-year-old man with her murder.
Grace Millane, 22, was last seen a week ago entering an inner-city hotel in Auckland with a man.
Police said a 26-year-old man was charged with murder after being questioned for several hours on Saturday and would appear in court on Monday.

Police found the body following a search of a bush area in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges. The body had not yet been formally identified, but it was believed to be that of Millane, Beard said.
"Obviously, this brings the search for Grace to an end," Beard said. "It is an unbearable time for the Millane family and our hearts go out to them."

He added that Millane's family, including her father who has flown to New Zealand on Friday, has been informed. Asked how the father was doing, Beard said, "Any father, any parent in this situation would struggle."

Millane was on a year-long worldwide holiday after graduating from university and had kept in daily contact with her family until the night before her 22nd birthday last weekend.
Her father David, who reported his daughter as missing, arrived in New Zealand on Friday and issued an emotional appeal for information relating to the disappearance of his “fun-loving, outgoing and family-orientated” daughter.
(With AFP)

Topics: British backpacker Grace Millane

Blast wounds 6 at religious gathering in Karachi in Pakistan

AP
  • Saturday night's blast took place as hundreds of supporters of a faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement were present in the neighborhood of Gulshan-e-Johar
  • The attack happened a day before Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province
KARACHI, Pakistan: Pakistani police say an overnight blast targeting a religious gathering of an ethnic party has wounded six people in the southern port city of Karachi.
Saturday night's blast took place as hundreds of supporters of a faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement were present in the neighborhood of Gulshan-e-Johar. No one has claimed responsibility and authorities say all of the wounded are listed in stable condition.
The attack happened a day before Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement party represents the Urdu speaking population and its two factions have an uneasy relationship with each other.

Topics: Karachi Pakistan

