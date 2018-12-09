You are here

  • Home
  • China: Canada’s detention of Huawei exec ‘vile in nature’
﻿

China: Canada’s detention of Huawei exec ‘vile in nature’

Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO), is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters December 6, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 December 2018
AP
0

China: Canada’s detention of Huawei exec ‘vile in nature’

  • Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and Internet companies and has been the target of deepening US security concerns
Updated 09 December 2018
AP
0

BEIJING: China has summoned the Canadian ambassador to protest the detention of a top executive of leading Chinese tech giant Huawei, calling it “unreasonable, unconscionable, and vile in nature” and warning of “grave consequences” if she is not released.
A report by the official Xinhua News Agency carried on the Foreign Ministry’s website says Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng had called in Ambassador John McCallum on Saturday over the holding of Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is reportedly suspected of trying to evade US trade curbs on Iran.
Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for phone and Internet companies and has been the target of deepening US security concerns. The US has pressured European countries and other allies to limit use of its technology.

Topics: Huawei China Canada

Related

0
Business & Economy
Why Huawei arrest deepens conflict between US and China
0
Business & Economy
China telecoms giant Huawei CFO arrested in Canada

Companies in Oman need government permission before hiring expats

Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

Companies in Oman need government permission before hiring expats

  • A new traffic light-themed online system is currently being rolled out in Oman, in which companies’ Omanization quotas are being monitored
  • “The new system focuses on enhancing Omanization rates in the private establishments”
Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Oman-based companies will have to secure the Ministry of Manpower’s go ahead before they can hire expats, local daily Times of Oman reported this week.
A new traffic light-themed online system is currently being rolled out in Oman, in which companies’ Omanization quotas are being monitored.
Under this new system, companies that meet Omanization standards set by the government will receive a green signal online, allowing them to proceed with hiring expat employees.
Companies with unclear Omanization policies will be given a yellow signal, while companies that fall short of meeting their quotas will receive a red signal, barring them from moving forward with hiring expat employees.
“The new system focuses on enhancing Omanization rates in the private establishments,” said a ministry spokesperson.
The step taken by the government is part of the Omanization drive to recruit more of its citizens in private companies, a similar push is underway across the GCC where countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also been trying to increase the number of nationals in private sector employment.

Earlier this year, expat workers in the country faced a six-month visa ban across 87 industries, including media, engineering, marketing and sales, accounting and finance, IT, insurance, technicians, administration and HR.

Topics: Oman omanisation

Related

0
Business & Economy
As Oman’s expat population falls, so does unemployment among locals
0
Business & Economy
Oman’s expat land ban seen as a blessing to locals

Latest updates

First sounds of wind on Mars captured by InSight spacecraft
0
Film Review: Mowgli’s latest jungle run releases on Netflix
0
Ciara marches to the beat in Zuhair Murad gown
0
Photographer admits nude pyramid video ‘the dumbest idea’
0
Hunger, lice, filth: Moroccan camp shows migrant challenges
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.