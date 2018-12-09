You are here

  • Home
  • Mexico to cancel February auctions for oil and gas blocks
﻿

Mexico to cancel February auctions for oil and gas blocks

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office Dec. 1, replacing Enrique Pena Nieto. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 December 2018
Reuters
0

Mexico to cancel February auctions for oil and gas blocks

  • Two bidding rounds would be canceled, including those for 37 onshore blocks and 9 unconventional and conventional areas, including shale resources
  • Lopez Obrador has sharply criticized the landmark energy opening enacted by his predecessor, President Enrique Pena Nieto, whose government planned the February auctions
Updated 09 December 2018
Reuters
0

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s energy secretary Rocio Nahle said on Saturday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s newly installed administration would cancel two February bidding rounds for oil and gas blocks, including Mexico’s first shale areas on offer.
Lopez Obrador, who took office on Dec. 1, has sharply criticized the landmark energy opening enacted by his predecessor, President Enrique Pena Nieto, whose government planned the February auctions.
The new president previously said he would suspend future oil auctions pending a review of the more than 100 contracts already awarded, but has not detailed what would become of the auctions slated for February.
Mexico’s oil industry is struggling to stem a long-running crude output decline, posing one of the biggest challenges for Lopez Obrador’s six-year term. He has yet to disclose a full plan for the sector.
Nahle told reporters at an event in the state of Chiapas on Saturday that two bidding rounds would be canceled. Together they would have auctioned off 46 oil and gas blocks, including the first shale areas in Mexico to be offered to private and foreign oil companies.
The dense rock has been successfully tapped over the past decade in the United States, including the lucrative Eagle Rock formation in Texas just across Mexico’s northern border.
Nahle did not address auctions for partnership rights for seven onshore joint venture contracts with national oil company Pemex, which are also scheduled for February.
Under Mexican law, the independent oil regulator known as the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) runs the auctions and supervises contracts. The commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lopez Obrador’s energy initiatives have so far focused on reducing fuel prices by building a new refinery in his home state of Tabasco, where he is expected to announce details of the project on Sunday.
He has also encouraged private oil producers already awarded contracts in Mexico to deliver barrels quickly. 

Topics: Mexico Oil

Related

0
Media
UN urges Mexico to investigate latest journalist murder
0
World
Mexico’s new president may investigate soldiers in missing students case

Companies in Oman need government permission before hiring expats

Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

Companies in Oman need government permission before hiring expats

  • A new traffic light-themed online system is currently being rolled out in Oman, in which companies’ Omanization quotas are being monitored
  • “The new system focuses on enhancing Omanization rates in the private establishments”
Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Oman-based companies will have to secure the Ministry of Manpower’s go ahead before they can hire expats, local daily Times of Oman reported this week.
A new traffic light-themed online system is currently being rolled out in Oman, in which companies’ Omanization quotas are being monitored.
Under this new system, companies that meet Omanization standards set by the government will receive a green signal online, allowing them to proceed with hiring expat employees.
Companies with unclear Omanization policies will be given a yellow signal, while companies that fall short of meeting their quotas will receive a red signal, barring them from moving forward with hiring expat employees.
“The new system focuses on enhancing Omanization rates in the private establishments,” said a ministry spokesperson.
The step taken by the government is part of the Omanization drive to recruit more of its citizens in private companies, a similar push is underway across the GCC where countries like Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also been trying to increase the number of nationals in private sector employment.

Earlier this year, expat workers in the country faced a six-month visa ban across 87 industries, including media, engineering, marketing and sales, accounting and finance, IT, insurance, technicians, administration and HR.

Topics: Oman omanisation

Related

0
Business & Economy
As Oman’s expat population falls, so does unemployment among locals
0
Business & Economy
Oman’s expat land ban seen as a blessing to locals

Latest updates

Iran arrests 10 suspects in suicide bombing that killed two
0
Afghan football chiefs suspended over sex abuse on women’s team
0
At scene of South Sudan mass rape, ‘no one could hear me’
0
Cardi B, Pharrell, Kanye draw crowds during Art Basel Miami
0
Indian troops kill 3 rebels in 18-hour-long Kashmir fighting
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.