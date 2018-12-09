You are here

Slow recycler Turkey seeks better uses for its trash

The country of over 80 million people has notoriously bad record on recycling and waste. (AFP)
Authorities are starting to understand the need to change the public’s profligate habits. (AFP)
Green policies do not appear as yet to be a major vote winner in Turkey. (AFP)
Updated 09 December 2018
AFP
Slow recycler Turkey seeks better uses for its trash

  Turkey ranks 108th with a score of 52.96 in the 2018 Environmental Performance Index (EPI)
  The Istanbul municipality said that, of the non-recycled waste, 61 percent was burned to produce electricity and the remaining 28 percent buried with no use
Updated 09 December 2018
AFP
ISTANBUL: Turkish woman Tulay Gercek stands in front of a vending machine at a busy Istanbul metro station but instead of putting coins into a slot, she crams plastic bottles into a hole.
Every bottle or can Gercek places in the machine gives extra credit on her Istanbul card — the universal ticket for using public transport in the city — in a pilot project by the municipality to promote recycling.
“I’m bringing plastic bottles every day,” she said at Sishane station, where she had brought a large bag of bottles and cans.
“In the past I used to throw them into the bin. This is a very good project. There should be more,” she said. “I believe it will help raise public awareness a little bit.”
The machines are in place at three metro stations in Turkey’s mega city and officials hope to expand to more in the future.
It’s so far a relatively rare step in a country of over 80 million people with a notoriously bad record on recycling and waste.
Activists say this must change fast and there are signs, albeit tentative, that the authorities are starting to understand the need to change profligate habits.

Turkey ranks 108th with a score of 52.96 in the 2018 Environmental Performance Index (EPI), produced by the Yale Center for Environmental Law and Policy, that analyzes the environmental performance of 180 nations.
Top of the eco-chart is Switzerland, with a score of 87.42, indicating a strong showing across most issues, especially climate, energy and air pollution.
Oya Guzel, of the Mind Your Waste (Copune Sahip Cik) foundation, said Turkey was producing around 31 million tons of waste annually, out of which 11 percent was recycled.
“We are polluting the soil and the environment with plastics, metals and glass which remain in the natural environment for years,” she told AFP.
“We have a target of 35 percent (of all waste to be recycled) by five years from now, which is also low but we believe progress can be made” in that time.
She said it was consumers in the end who have to decide what is recyclable.
“We could turn it into raw material, or throw away litter and make it trash,” Guzel said, urging consumers to give up on disposable materials.
“We use a plastic bag for an average time of 12 minutes. It becomes trash 12 minutes later.”
The Istanbul municipality told AFP that, of the non-recycled waste, 61 percent was burned to produce electricity and the remaining 28 percent buried with no use.


Green policies do not appear as yet to be a major vote winner in Turkey but there are signs the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is now paying some attention to the issue.
Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said there would be a compulsory charge for plastic bags from January, bringing Turkey into line with other European countries.
That would be a revolution in a country which uses plastic bags massively.
Kurum said that every Turkish citizen uses, on average, 440 bags a year, adding the aim was to reduce this to 40 by 2025.
The recycling campaign is also strongly backed by Erdogan’s wife Emine, who said at a conference on zero waste that the target was a “more liveable environment” and a “stronger economy by classifying the waste at its source and recycling.”
She said Erdogan’s presidential palace was leading the way with its staff now trained in how to recycle waste on site.
“We have not had garbage trucks at the presidential complex for a long time,” she said.

At a sorting facility on the outskirts of Istanbul, organic waste is separated, processed and used as fertilizer in parks and gardens throughout the city, while non-organic materials, like glass, plastics and metals, are recycled.
But Ibrahim Halil Turkeri, the city’s recycling chief, said that “greater responsibility falls to individuals.”
“If the waste is classified at its source, cleaner waste will reach our facility and factories, and they will have better value as secondary raw materials, and all will have been recycled.”
Ahmet Hamdi Zembil, environment engineer at waste management company ISTAC, said gas from burning organic waste can be transformed into electricity.
But he added that classifying at source was crucial so that synthetic waste was not mixed in.
“We have disposed of seven million tons of waste here over the last year and produced 400 million kilowatt hours of electricity,” he said.
Back at Sishane, Gercek slotted her plastic bottles into the machine, realizing to her chagrin that only 0.03 lira is given for each can or bottle, meaning she would need to recycle 87 cans or bottles for a single free trip that normally costs 2.60 lira ($0.50).
“But still, it is a start. I believe this system will get better,” she said.

Topics: Turkey environment

Mukwege savior to dozens of ‘little sisters’ raped in DRC village

In this file photo taken on October 6, 2018, Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege (R) poses for a photograph at the Panzi hospital in Bukavu, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's South Kivu province, a day after it was announced that he will receive the prestigious award. (AFP)
Updated 09 December 2018
AFP
0

Mukwege savior to dozens of 'little sisters' raped in DRC village

  About 60 women were raped in one night that year in the town of Fizi, some 250 kilometers south of Bukavu
Updated 09 December 2018
AFP
0

BUKAVU, DR Congo: Lucie was just seven years old when the men took her. She was found the next day, naked and bleeding, on the edge of the vast forested hills of Kahuzi Biega Park, in violence-plagued eastern DR Congo.
“The militants entered the family home during the night,” said her mother Adeline, recalling the day that her family was touched by the terror that gripped their small village as militiamen abducted and raped dozens of girls, some barely more than babies.
Lucie’s injuries were so serious she was taken to Denis Mukwege.
Known as “Doctor Miracle,” 2018 Nobel Peace laureate Mukwege has treated thousands of women and girls brutalized in the country’s lacerating conflicts.
“She had several operations for two months,” Adeline told AFP, in a secluded hut where she spoke alongside other mothers of victims of the three years of violence against girls in their village of Kavumu.
A total of 42 girls, aged between 18 months and 12 years, were abducted by the Djeshi ya Yesu militia, or “Army of Jesus,” between 2013 and 2016 in Kavumu, in the province of South Kivu.
Many were taken to Mukwege.
At his Panzi hospital in Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu, the doctor performs reconstructive surgery on women and girls who have suffered serious internal injuries.
“It was very hard, for me and all the staff. I have never before seen people weeping while they were tending” to patients, he told AFP in a weekend interview ahead of accepting the Nobel award on Monday.
“I believe that in my life I have never been as disturbed, shocked, I don’t have the words. When you see an innocent little baby, but bloody, with their genitals shredded, you ask yourself questions about humanity.
“How could we get to this point? What happens to humans who have no rules? It has no limit.”

Once Mukwege has staunched bleeding and rebuilt battered bodies, his focus turns to justice.
Panzi’s Legal Clinic, which provides forensic evidence and legal representation, took part in the trial against a provincial lawmaker and 10 militiamen who were convicted last year over the Kavumu abductions and rapes and sentenced to life in prison.
The UN’s peacekeeping mission in the country hailed the landmark case as a “major advance in the fight against impunity for sexual violence.”
The trial also provided $5,000 (4,390 euros) in compensation for each of the victims — although the families say they still have not received anything.
Around 40 cases are ongoing — either as complaints filed or trials.
Efforts to bring an end to impunity for sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo began to gather pace in 2011, when nine soldiers were convicted by a military court for ordering and carrying out mass rapes.
About 60 women were raped in one night that year in the town of Fizi, some 250 kilometers south of Bukavu.
Lt. Col. Kibibi Mutware, two majors and a second lieutenant were sentenced to 20 years in jail for “crimes against humanity by way of rape and other inhuman and terrorist acts.”
Armed groups vying for control of the region’s vast mineral wealth often use mass rape to terrorize the local population.
Violence is again on the rise with the proliferation of armed groups since 2016 as the country’s political situation became increasingly unstable.
Mukwege said up to seven percent of rape victims at his hospital are now infants — up from around three percent.
“It is enormous that it is the children who are targeted by such acts. But this as well is the consequence of impunity,” he said.

Tatiana Mukanire, of the national movement of survivors of sexual violence, said she had not seen much progress “because there are thousands of women who have been victims of sexual violence.”
The issue is a personal one for the 34-year-old, who was treated by Mukwege after she was raped in 2004.
Her torturer has never been convicted. “That hurts,” she said.
She worries for the future of the “little sisters” of Kavumu.
Some will never be able to have children. One brutalized five-year-old “screams when she pisses.”
And they may face stigma later in life, with potential in-laws often against sons marrying a woman who has been raped.
Lucie, whose name AFP has changed to protect her identity, is now 12 and at school.
Her mother said European doctors had confirmed Lucie’s surgery had been done well.
Adeline, 37, who has eight children, added with relief that she had been told “my little girl could be a mother in the future. We were afraid.”

Topics: Bukavu DR Congo

