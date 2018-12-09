You are here

Ciara marches to the beat in Zuhair Murad gown

R&B superstar Ciara was in Dubai over the weekend. (File photo: AFP)
Updated 09 December 2018
0

DUBAI: R&B superstar Ciara took to Instagram to show off a dazzling, Imperial Russian Army-inspired gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad on Saturday night, which she wore to a party at the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.
The “Level Up” singer was in town to perform at the inaugural Ball of Arabia, hosted by Vogue Arabia magazine, and took to the stage wearing an edgy black outfit, with her hair in a sleek ponytail.
The star posted a video on Instagram where she shows off her moves with two of her back-up dancers in the background before bursting into laughter offscreen. The “Like A Boy” singer also posted a snap in which she glowed in a silvery blue ensemble by Murad, complete with an Imperial Russian Army-inspired jacket with a bow at the neckline and sequin and beadwork worthy of a Romanov princess.

“Wearing Arabic designer @zuhairmuradofficial to the inaugural Ball of Arabia,” she captioned the series of three shots.
The dazzling outfit hails from Zuhair Murad’s Couture Fall-Winter 2018/19 line.
The 33-year-old star also posted a video in which she dances on a bed in the 7-star hotel that recently underwent refurbishing to restore it to its gold-and-blue glory.
After her stay in the UAE, Ciara is expected to head back to the US where she will host a star-studded New Year’s Eve party in Hollywood during which The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa and Charlie Puth will perform, among a host of other famous names.
Despite her busy schedule, the singer recently told Wonderland magazine’s winter 2018/2019 issue that she would like to have more children.
Ciara — who has Future, four, with her ex-partner, and Sienna, 19 months, with her husband Russell Wilson — would love to add to her family one day but also has a lot of “business goals” she’d like to achieve, The Associated Press reported on Saturday.
She said: “It’d be really cool to do tours with stadiums. And there’s a lot of business goals that I want to accomplish ... hopefully there will be more kids, for sure. Well, you know, I got time! I’m a woman of ambition on a mission, so when the timing is right, of course!”
And the hitmaker feels like she is a “better woman” because of her husband Russell and said that is what marriage should be about.
“Oh, absolutely. I do feel that I’m a better woman because of him. Obviously, I have my own vision for myself, but my husband definitely makes me better and that’s what marriage is about. You both make each other better,” she told the magazine.

Walk like an Egyptian: Chanel sends models down the runway in Egypt-inspired looks

Models hit the runway in Ancient Egypt-inspired looks. (AFP)
Updated 08 December 2018
Arab News
0

Walk like an Egyptian: Chanel sends models down the runway in Egypt-inspired looks

Updated 08 December 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Models hit the runway in Ancient Egypt-inspired looks as Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld took his traveling fashion show to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art last week. Here are six looks from the show we loved.
Going for gold
Gold shimmered all over the runway, as models strolled past the floodlit temple in everything from gold thigh-high boots to gold brimmed hats to glistening dresses with golden feather adornments, to shoulder-length gold earrings.

(AFP)


Catwalk celebs
A celebrity even walked the runway: Pharrell Williams wore a very Egyptian-looking gold mesh top adorned with designs resembling a wide, jeweled Egyptian necklace and shiny gold pants.

(AFP)


Denim darlings
There was also some distressed denim, and definitely some tweed, but shiny gold was the order of the day.

(AFP)


Mosaic madness
One particularly stunning shoulderless gown looked like an Egyptian mosaic, with interlocking tiles in the Egyptian color palette of light and dark blues, red, and of course, gold.

(AFP)


Egyptian sunset
Hieroglyph-inspired knitwear in bold shades and metallic trousers, which evoked the colors of a sunset over the Nile, also made an appearance on the runway.

(AFP)


Heat wave
The stiff ensemble radiated the heat of a hot, dusty Egyptian day with searing orange and electric yellow shades.

(AFP)

 

