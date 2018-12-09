You are here

﻿

Film Review: Mowgli’s latest jungle run releases on Netflix

Rohan Chand stars in ‘Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle.’ (YouTube)
Updated 09 December 2018
Gautaman Bhaskaran
Film Review: Mowgli's latest jungle run releases on Netflix

Updated 09 December 2018
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Technology is not a bad thing, but when stretched to the extreme it can hamper films. “Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle,” which was released on Netflix this week, seems to suffer on this precise point.

Directed by the Hollywood legend that is Andy Serkis, the film employs his trademark use of technology that records an actor’s performance in three dimensions then maps the digital character, in this case the animals of the jungle, over the top.

While he is famous for his performance-capture techniques, it can be distracting from the plot and a little bizarre to watch on screen as the all-star cast — Benedict Cumberbatch as Bengal tiger Shere Khan, Cate Blanchett as the snake Kaa and Christian Bale as the panther Bagheera — morph into animal form.

Disney’s 2016 computer animated remake of Rudyard Kipling’s work was a huge hit and Serkis’ effort pales in comparison, but the upside to this latest remake of Mowgli’s adventure is that it focuses on the boy-cub’s (played by Rohan Chand) interaction with other humans and does so delightfully.

According to an interview with The Associated Press, Serkis was deep into planning when Disney’s version was announced, and, although he knew the films would be quite different, there was still pressure to be first. Once that “went away” when Disney beat them to theaters, Serkis said, they decided to take the time they needed to refine the story and get the performances and the technology up to his standard.

The film follows Mowgli as he is captured by a hunter (played by Matthew Rhys) and taken to a neighboring village, where a kind woman (Frieda Pinto) nurses him and even sings him a lullaby. Ultimately, the plot boils down to a choice between two worlds — the jungle and the village — and the young boy must choose between the lesser of two evils.

Serkis’ work has an important message for audiences and shouts loud and clear about the dangers of expanding urban developments in countries like India. The forests are shrinking, says a character in the film, and perhaps this film will shed light on the need to save the wildlife therein.

Cardi B, Pharrell, Kanye draw crowds during Art Basel Miami

Updated 09 December 2018
AP
Cardi B, Pharrell, Kanye draw crowds during Art Basel Miami

  • The fair has become so popular that it’s spawned dozens of others around Miami along with star-studded parties days in advance
  • One of the biggest draws of the week was at the RC Cola Factory in Wynwood, where rappers Kanye West and Lil Wayne gave surprise performances
Updated 09 December 2018
AP
MIAMI BEACH, Florida: Royalty, Real Housewives and the fathers of two Kardashian babies were among the celebs that fanned out across Miami for a week of glamorous parties toasting the world’s best artists during Art Basel.
Less than 24 hours after announcing she was splitting from her husband, Cardi B was spotted Wednesday night partying at 24/7 ultra-club E11EVEN MIAMI, sporting long, rainbow streaked hair and a skin-tight black dress she grabbed the microphone and sang along When the DJ played her hits, including “Bodak Yellow” and “Drippin,” which features her ex, Offset.

G-Eazy and Travis Scott gave also gave separate performances at the all-night club over the weekend. Neither Kylie Jenner nor Kanye West were with Scott when he performed on top of the DJ booth and asked the crowd to put away their cell phones so they could enjoy the moment.
And at the private upstairs club at Casa Tua, Basel regular Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with U2’s Bono at a late-night karaoke party where Paris Hilton and Serena Williams danced to Beyonce’s “Formation” and socialite/singer Caroline Vreeland performed Amy Winehouse’ song “Rehab.”
Downstairs at the exclusive Italian restaurant, Princess Eugenie hosted an intimate seated dinner for the London-based art gallery Hauser & Wirth where she serves as director.
On Thursday night, Jennifer Lopez was spotted getting cozy with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at Prime 112 restaurant. And over at the former Versace Mansion, Creed 2 star Tessa Thompson hosted a party to announce the finalists of Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series’ annual arts competition. Guests included BlacKkKlansman actress Laura Harrier, model Teyana Taylor and former NBA athlete Kevin Garnett. The girls did a quick photo shoot in Donatella Versace’s former quarters.
Art Basel Miami Beach, the prestigious extension of the annual contemporary art fair in Basel, Switzerland, didn’t officially open until Thursday, but the fair has become so popular that it’s spawned dozens of others around Miami along with star-studded parties days in advance.
One of the biggest draws of the week was at the RC Cola Factory in Wynwood, where rappers Kanye West and Lil Wayne gave surprise performances to honor late rapper XXXTentacion for the posthumous release of his album Skin. Kanye brought down the house as he performed their new song “One Minute” with the late rapper who was gunned down in South Florida this year.
Lil Wayne performed again at an intimate party for Republic Record’s at the Confidante Hotel, telling the crowd he hoped they were having so much fun during the over the top week of parties that they “don’t make it back to where you’re from because you just don’t want to leave here.”
On Saturday night, Pharrell teamed up with American Express Platinum for a private beachside concert.
One of the things he loves most about Art Basel is the way it brings “the curious youth here to see what it is you can do when you grow older if you continue to hone in on art in the way that you love it,” he said. “I love being in an environment that fosters creativity.”
The “Happy” singer’s new restaurant, Swan and Bar Bevy, proved to be one of the hottest reservations of the week. Kanye West dined there with Kim Kardashian’s bestie Jonathan Cheban. Rocker Lenny Kravitz joined Pharrell one night and Leonardo DiCaprio and Bono were also seen enjoying a quiet dinner together.
In Wynwood, music producer Swizz Beatz’ The Dean Collection was again a magnet for big name celebs.
The three day event with Bacardi featured performances by Meek Mill, Fat Joe and A$AP Ferg at night. By day, The Dean Collection gives artists free space to exhibit their work, along with a rare deal that gives 100 percent of sales directly to the artists as part of his No Commission theme. The art aficionado, who is married to Alicia Keys, has talked about his desire to promote starving artists.
Celeb supporters included supermodel Adriana Lima who was an eyeing a piece by artist Jamel Shabazz, saying it had an “old school” feel that she thought would inspire her in her home gym when she’s working out.
“I was just talking about how much (Art Basel) has changed. It’s became a global thing,” said Lima.
Also spotted around town were Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel, Brooke Shields and actress Rosario Dawson.
The late night crowd headed to nightclub Rockwell, which teamed up with 1OAK for a three-night pop-up that included performances by hometown rapper Rick Ross. He brought Meek Mill onstage and the two performed their new song “What’s Free.”
“Last year this time Meek Mill was in prison. Right now he’s got the album of the year,” Ross said.
Courvoisier also hosted an after-hours bash in Wynwood to close out the weekend Saturday that featured art installations and a performance by rapper and avid art collector 2 Chainz.
“I get a few pieces here every year for my studio or my homes,” he said. “I enjoy discovering new art. I enjoy discovering new artists.”

