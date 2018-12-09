You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia increases Pakistan's quota by 5,000 for Hajj 2019
﻿

Saudi Arabia increases Pakistan's quota by 5,000 for Hajj 2019

1 / 3
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony signs Hajj agreement in the holy city of Makkah with Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten on Sunday. (Photo courtesy: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony)
2 / 3
The Pakistani and Saudi ministers, along with their delegations, held discussions on increasing the Hajj quota and facilitating pilgrims from Pakistan. (Photo courtesy: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony)
3 / 3
The Pakistani and Saudi ministers, along with their delegations, held discussions on increasing the Hajj quota and facilitating pilgrims from Pakistan. (Photo courtesy: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony)
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
Sib Kaifee
0

Saudi Arabia increases Pakistan's quota by 5,000 for Hajj 2019

  • The Kingdom will consider further increase of 25,000, says Pakistan's Religious Affairs Ministry
  • Waiver of 2,000 Riyal Hajj fee also to be reviewed by Saudia Arabia
Updated 1 min 29 sec ago
Sib Kaifee
0

ISLAMABAD: Ministers of both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan inked a new Hajj agreement in Saudi Arabia on Sunday increasing the pilgrimage quota for Pakistanis by 5000 over a requested 30,000 owing to the south Asian nation’s growing population.

Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, signed the Hajj policy 2019 in the holy city of Makkah, Imran Siddiqui spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs told Arab News.

Siddqui said, “the Saudi minister has promised to take Pakistan’s request to crown prince Muhammed bin Salman” and the approval for remaining quota of 25,000 is highly expected. Keeping in view the new census results of Pakistan’s 207 million population, increase in Hajj quota will be under consideration.

In a statement the spokesman added that next year, 189,210 Pakistanis will be able to perform Hajj. Pakistani pilgrims will get e-visas under the agreement however the waiver of SAR 2,000 visa charge will transpire after consultation with the King of Saudi Arabia.

There will be a phase wise inclusion of Pakistani pilgrims in the Road to Mecca project. Initially, 35,000 pilgrims from southern province of Sindh will benefit [from the program].

The program requires the vetting and immigration processes for pilgrims to take place at the Karachi airport.
Last year, Saudi Arabia had increased the quota by 15,000 for Pakistan to a total of 179,210 which ranks second in the top ten counties awarded Hajj visas quotas. Indonesia ranks highest with 221,000 as per statistics of 2017. 

In February, the Ministry of Religious Affairs had requested the Kingdom to increase the total to 194,210 but the Kingdom declined and increased the pilgrim quota to 5,000 which allowed up to 184,210 to perform Hajj in 2018.

“Effort will be made to find accommodation for most Pakistanis in old Mina,” said the statement quoting minister Noorul Haq Qadri, who appreciated Saudi authorities for considering Pakistan’s recommendations.

Topics: international news latest news headline Saudi Arabia Pakistan Pakistan-Saudi relations Dr. Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten

Related

Exclusive 0
World
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan will soon finalize volume, areas of investment, Finance Minister Asad Umar tells Arab News
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan discuss oil refinery project

Saudi crown prince to inaugurate energy park on Monday

The crown prince will inaugurate the 50-square-kilometer project on Monday. (Saudi Aramco)
Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi crown prince to inaugurate energy park on Monday

  • SPARK is a mega project designed to position the Kingdom as a global energy hub
Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is to launch a recently announced energy park in the east of the country.
The King Salman Energy Park, known as SPARK, is a mega project designed to position the Kingdom as a global energy hub.
The crown prince will inaugurate the 50-square-kilometer project on Monday, which will be constructed between Dammam and Al-Hasa in the heart of the Saudi energy business.
SPARK, which was announced by Saudi Aramco on Thursday and due to be completed in 2035, is expected to support and increase the security of energy supplies that will be offered at competitive prices.

Topics: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) Saudi Aramco

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco eyes bigger market share in Asia ahead of possible OPEC cut
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco looks to become China’s biggest crude supplier

Latest updates

‘Joy’ snags top prize at Marrakesh Film Festival
0
Cardi B in hot water over club brawl
0
Motion filed by top parliament official to impeach Somali president
0
Israel says located second ‘Hezbollah’ tunnel from Lebanon
0
Malaysians celebrate government decision to shun UN treaty
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.