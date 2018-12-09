Pakistan invites Bahraini companies to textile expo

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is inviting companies in Bahrain to visit Pakistan’s annual textile exhibition — TEXPO.
The event is taking place in Lahore from April 11-14, 2019. It is an exclusive product-specific expo providing a platform for networking and marketing for manufacturers, suppliers, house buyers, retailers and wholesalers across the entire value chain of textile products. TEXPO will host a variety of textile products including cotton yarn, fabrics, knitwear, ready-made garments, towels, hosiery, leather garments and accessories, footwear, handicrafts, bed linen and many more.
The sponsored visit to TEXPO is being managed by the commercial section of the embassy in Bahrain.
“Pakistan is a leading producer and exhibitor of textile products. Bahrain, on the other hand, has developed its own niche in the textile sector as a manufacturer of denim, towels and finished clothing for some of the world’s leading brands. TEXPO provides useful opportunities for Bahraini companies to expand their textile sector, in collaboration with their Pakistani partners,” said Pakistani Ambassador to Bahrain Afzaal Mahmood.
“We have a limited number of sponsored places for TEXPO so interested companies should contact the Commercial Section immediately to avoid disappointment,” he added.