﻿

CleanLine launches Infinity Bag service for SR49

The Infinity Bag service, being first-of-its-kind in Saudi Arabia, can be used for gym clothes, lounge wear, undergarments, towels, or any other garments.
Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
CleanLine, an on-demand laundry and dry cleaning delivery app, has launched an “economical” laundry solution for frequently worn items — the Infinity Bag. Customers can now fill one of CleanLine’s blue bags with all the items they can, and they will be washed, dried and folded for a flat rate of SR49 ($13).

The Infinity Bag service, being first-of-its-kind in Saudi Arabia, can be used for gym clothes, lounge wear, undergarments, towels, or any other garments.

“Tech-enabled cleaning services like ours are finding it more and more challenging to offer affordable pricing while maintaining a sustainable business model,” said Walid Salem, co-founder and CEO of CleanLine. 

 

“Our tech-focused approach not only allows us to take advantage of economies of scale, but also helps us streamline our operations and dramatically improve our efficiency.”

He said CleanLine’s pricing strategy is transparent; no hidden fee is applied and pick-ups and drop-offs are complimentary. A shirt can be cleaned and ironed for SR6. 

“Our customers love our reward program so we wanted to offer them something just as good, which is where the Infinity Bag came in. It’s practical, it’s affordable, and it’s self-rewarding too,” said Dalia Saad, head of marketing communications at CleanLine.

CleanLine was originally launched in Jeddah and has expanded to Riyadh and Dubai.

The event organized by the Disabled Children’s Association was held on Nov. 12.
Shell Saudi Arabia has announced the continuation of its sponsorship for the Disabled Children’s Association (DCA) art program for two years (2018-2019). The announcement, made at an event organized by the DCA on Nov. 12, is part of Shell Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support for children with special needs.

Since its establishment in 1981, the Disabled Children’s Association has become one of the largest institutions specialized in the care of children with special needs in the Arab world.

The program held last month promoted the skills and artworks of such children.

To mark the collaboration between the two organizations, Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Suwailim, vice chairman of the Disabled Children’s Association’s executive committee, presented a commemorative shield to Mohammed Al-Zomaia, Shell Saudi Arabia’s general manager for corporate development.

“At Shell, we believe in creating an inclusive culture where everyone can thrive. Today’s talent is more diverse than ever before. An inclusive environment is key to innovating, developing and retaining talent, and it begins with the youngest members of our communities,” said Al-Zomaia.

Shell has been active in the Kingdom for over seven decades and has a wide variety of social investment activities in the country, many of which are centered around youth empowerment, such as Shell Intilaaqah and FutbolNet.

Shell Intilaaqah aims to strengthen young people’s career options by enabling them to switch from being an employee to becoming an employer, or making the transition from seeking employment to creating employment. Shell’s trainees have set up 1,100 businesses, in addition to 500 existing small and medium businesses. Together, they created over 3,000 jobs. Shell Intilaaqah has been training Saudi entrepreneurs since 2010. Over the past years, Shell Intilaaqah trained, supported and mentored 10,000 Saudis — the majority of whom were women. 

Shell and Football Club (FC) Barcelona Foundation work together and use football to teach children the importance of values. The FutbolNet program is a 12-week football training course for children supported by dedicated coaches. Futbolnet aims to infuse values like respect, teamwork and commitment, which are key for the children to develop as happy, healthy and value-adding individuals.

