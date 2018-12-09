CleanLine launches Infinity Bag service for SR49

CleanLine, an on-demand laundry and dry cleaning delivery app, has launched an “economical” laundry solution for frequently worn items — the Infinity Bag. Customers can now fill one of CleanLine’s blue bags with all the items they can, and they will be washed, dried and folded for a flat rate of SR49 ($13).

The Infinity Bag service, being first-of-its-kind in Saudi Arabia, can be used for gym clothes, lounge wear, undergarments, towels, or any other garments.

“Tech-enabled cleaning services like ours are finding it more and more challenging to offer affordable pricing while maintaining a sustainable business model,” said Walid Salem, co-founder and CEO of CleanLine.

“Our tech-focused approach not only allows us to take advantage of economies of scale, but also helps us streamline our operations and dramatically improve our efficiency.”

He said CleanLine’s pricing strategy is transparent; no hidden fee is applied and pick-ups and drop-offs are complimentary. A shirt can be cleaned and ironed for SR6.

“Our customers love our reward program so we wanted to offer them something just as good, which is where the Infinity Bag came in. It’s practical, it’s affordable, and it’s self-rewarding too,” said Dalia Saad, head of marketing communications at CleanLine.

CleanLine was originally launched in Jeddah and has expanded to Riyadh and Dubai.