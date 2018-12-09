You are here

  • Home
  • MYNM takes Land Rover customers on UK plant tour
﻿

MYNM takes Land Rover customers on UK plant tour

The off-road driving experience included slippery inclines, articulation tracks, ruts, open ground, and deep water wading.
Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

MYNM takes Land Rover customers on UK plant tour

Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM), the authorized dealer of Jaguar Land Rover in Saudi Arabia, recently organized a plant tour for key Jaguar Land Rover fleet customers at the Solihull Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in the UK. The guests enjoyed a unique experience as they witnessed firsthand where Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are built. 

The Solihull plant sits on a 300-acre site and is one of three Jaguar Land Rover’s advanced vehicle manufacturing facilities in the UK. Solihull is on three-shift, 24-hour production to meet the global demand for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Discovery, Jaguar F-PACE and the Range Rover Velar.

The guests and senior management members were given a chance to test the capability of the Land Rover vehicles on the Solihull off-road adventure track. 

The off-road driving experience included slippery inclines, articulation tracks, ruts, open ground, and deep water wading.

The Solihull factory tour gave the Saudi guests a unique opportunity to experience the whole process of how cars are brought to life — from the molding of sheet metal to those intricate final touches. 

“This is one of the most enjoyable trips I have ever experienced,” a participant said. “As a result I feel entirely connected with Land Rover’s thrilling world,” he added.

Shell KSA supports special needs children

The event organized by the Disabled Children’s Association was held on Nov. 12.
Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

Shell KSA supports special needs children

Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

Shell Saudi Arabia has announced the continuation of its sponsorship for the Disabled Children’s Association (DCA) art program for two years (2018-2019). The announcement, made at an event organized by the DCA on Nov. 12, is part of Shell Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support for children with special needs.

Since its establishment in 1981, the Disabled Children’s Association has become one of the largest institutions specialized in the care of children with special needs in the Arab world.

The program held last month promoted the skills and artworks of such children.

To mark the collaboration between the two organizations, Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Suwailim, vice chairman of the Disabled Children’s Association’s executive committee, presented a commemorative shield to Mohammed Al-Zomaia, Shell Saudi Arabia’s general manager for corporate development.

“At Shell, we believe in creating an inclusive culture where everyone can thrive. Today’s talent is more diverse than ever before. An inclusive environment is key to innovating, developing and retaining talent, and it begins with the youngest members of our communities,” said Al-Zomaia.

Shell has been active in the Kingdom for over seven decades and has a wide variety of social investment activities in the country, many of which are centered around youth empowerment, such as Shell Intilaaqah and FutbolNet.

Shell Intilaaqah aims to strengthen young people’s career options by enabling them to switch from being an employee to becoming an employer, or making the transition from seeking employment to creating employment. Shell’s trainees have set up 1,100 businesses, in addition to 500 existing small and medium businesses. Together, they created over 3,000 jobs. Shell Intilaaqah has been training Saudi entrepreneurs since 2010. Over the past years, Shell Intilaaqah trained, supported and mentored 10,000 Saudis — the majority of whom were women. 

Shell and Football Club (FC) Barcelona Foundation work together and use football to teach children the importance of values. The FutbolNet program is a 12-week football training course for children supported by dedicated coaches. Futbolnet aims to infuse values like respect, teamwork and commitment, which are key for the children to develop as happy, healthy and value-adding individuals.

Latest updates

River edge out Boca after extra time to win Copa Libertadores
0
King Salman launches restoration program for Tarif historical district
0
Syria media says no attack on airport after reported air defense fire
0
China summons US ambassador over Huawei arrest
0
Bangladesh party says hundreds of supporters held before polls
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.