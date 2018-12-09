MYNM takes Land Rover customers on UK plant tour

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM), the authorized dealer of Jaguar Land Rover in Saudi Arabia, recently organized a plant tour for key Jaguar Land Rover fleet customers at the Solihull Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing facility in the UK. The guests enjoyed a unique experience as they witnessed firsthand where Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are built.
The Solihull plant sits on a 300-acre site and is one of three Jaguar Land Rover’s advanced vehicle manufacturing facilities in the UK. Solihull is on three-shift, 24-hour production to meet the global demand for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Discovery, Jaguar F-PACE and the Range Rover Velar.
The guests and senior management members were given a chance to test the capability of the Land Rover vehicles on the Solihull off-road adventure track.
The off-road driving experience included slippery inclines, articulation tracks, ruts, open ground, and deep water wading.
The Solihull factory tour gave the Saudi guests a unique opportunity to experience the whole process of how cars are brought to life — from the molding of sheet metal to those intricate final touches.
“This is one of the most enjoyable trips I have ever experienced,” a participant said. “As a result I feel entirely connected with Land Rover’s thrilling world,” he added.