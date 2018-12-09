You are here

﻿

Things to do at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El-Sheikh

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El-Sheikh is an idyllic holiday destination.
Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

0

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El-Sheikh offers an ideal holiday experience — whether you are looking for a romantic break or a family gathering. There are a number of activities that can be enjoyed at this hillside resort:

1. Scuba diving 

With an easy access to more than 70 dive sites, adventure seekers can either go for wreck diving to explore the shipwreck sites of Thistlegorm and Dunraven or for a chance to spot rare underwater creatures, colorful coral reef, and myriad marine life just off shore. 

2. A Bedouin dinner experience

Enjoy an authentic dinner under an endlessly starry sky, where the shadows and firelight dance invitingly and the sound of waves on the shore mixes with the exhilarating notes of traditional music. 

3. Desert adventures

Experience the spiritual power of Sinai mountains and live the real safari, the way Bedouins have done thousands of years ago. 

4. Swim with the dolphins 

Experience an amusing opportunity to see, feed, dance and swim with the dolphins, trained to perform tricks, jumps, and many fun activities. Capture a picture-perfect family moment in a fun-filled open air theater. 

5. Spa specialties inspired by ancient Egypt 

After a day in the desert sun, retreat to the spa for a luxurious bath of honey and milk followed by a relaxing massage with the Cleopatra treatment, which will leave you feeling like royalty. 

6. Kids’ club

Keep the little ones busy with different activities every day, such as making handmade Pyramid hats, belly dancing lessons, making cartouches with Egyptian hieroglyphs, sandcastles on the beach and treasure diving in the pool.

7. Classic keepsakes to take back home

For souvenirs, visit Soho Square adjacent to Four Seasons Resort Sharm El-Sheikh. At night, Soho Square becomes a hub for entertainment, shopping, clubbing and activities. It has numerous pieces of public art, a dancing fountain and kids arcade.

8. Saint Catherine Monastery and biblical landmarks

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Saint Catherine Monastery situated at the foot of Mount Sinai is the most scenic spot in Sharm El Sheikh. The resort’s concierge team can help arrange a trip to climb Mount Sinai at sunset and see the stunning landscapes painted in gold and orange hues.

Shell KSA supports special needs children

The event organized by the Disabled Children’s Association was held on Nov. 12.
Updated 09 December 2018
Arab News
0

0

Shell Saudi Arabia has announced the continuation of its sponsorship for the Disabled Children’s Association (DCA) art program for two years (2018-2019). The announcement, made at an event organized by the DCA on Nov. 12, is part of Shell Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support for children with special needs.

Since its establishment in 1981, the Disabled Children’s Association has become one of the largest institutions specialized in the care of children with special needs in the Arab world.

The program held last month promoted the skills and artworks of such children.

To mark the collaboration between the two organizations, Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Suwailim, vice chairman of the Disabled Children’s Association’s executive committee, presented a commemorative shield to Mohammed Al-Zomaia, Shell Saudi Arabia’s general manager for corporate development.

“At Shell, we believe in creating an inclusive culture where everyone can thrive. Today’s talent is more diverse than ever before. An inclusive environment is key to innovating, developing and retaining talent, and it begins with the youngest members of our communities,” said Al-Zomaia.

Shell has been active in the Kingdom for over seven decades and has a wide variety of social investment activities in the country, many of which are centered around youth empowerment, such as Shell Intilaaqah and FutbolNet.

Shell Intilaaqah aims to strengthen young people’s career options by enabling them to switch from being an employee to becoming an employer, or making the transition from seeking employment to creating employment. Shell’s trainees have set up 1,100 businesses, in addition to 500 existing small and medium businesses. Together, they created over 3,000 jobs. Shell Intilaaqah has been training Saudi entrepreneurs since 2010. Over the past years, Shell Intilaaqah trained, supported and mentored 10,000 Saudis — the majority of whom were women. 

Shell and Football Club (FC) Barcelona Foundation work together and use football to teach children the importance of values. The FutbolNet program is a 12-week football training course for children supported by dedicated coaches. Futbolnet aims to infuse values like respect, teamwork and commitment, which are key for the children to develop as happy, healthy and value-adding individuals.

