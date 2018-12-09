Things to do at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El-Sheikh

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El-Sheikh offers an ideal holiday experience — whether you are looking for a romantic break or a family gathering. There are a number of activities that can be enjoyed at this hillside resort:

1. Scuba diving

With an easy access to more than 70 dive sites, adventure seekers can either go for wreck diving to explore the shipwreck sites of Thistlegorm and Dunraven or for a chance to spot rare underwater creatures, colorful coral reef, and myriad marine life just off shore.

2. A Bedouin dinner experience

Enjoy an authentic dinner under an endlessly starry sky, where the shadows and firelight dance invitingly and the sound of waves on the shore mixes with the exhilarating notes of traditional music.

3. Desert adventures

Experience the spiritual power of Sinai mountains and live the real safari, the way Bedouins have done thousands of years ago.

4. Swim with the dolphins

Experience an amusing opportunity to see, feed, dance and swim with the dolphins, trained to perform tricks, jumps, and many fun activities. Capture a picture-perfect family moment in a fun-filled open air theater.

5. Spa specialties inspired by ancient Egypt

After a day in the desert sun, retreat to the spa for a luxurious bath of honey and milk followed by a relaxing massage with the Cleopatra treatment, which will leave you feeling like royalty.

6. Kids’ club

Keep the little ones busy with different activities every day, such as making handmade Pyramid hats, belly dancing lessons, making cartouches with Egyptian hieroglyphs, sandcastles on the beach and treasure diving in the pool.

7. Classic keepsakes to take back home

For souvenirs, visit Soho Square adjacent to Four Seasons Resort Sharm El-Sheikh. At night, Soho Square becomes a hub for entertainment, shopping, clubbing and activities. It has numerous pieces of public art, a dancing fountain and kids arcade.

8. Saint Catherine Monastery and biblical landmarks

A UNESCO World Heritage site, Saint Catherine Monastery situated at the foot of Mount Sinai is the most scenic spot in Sharm El Sheikh. The resort’s concierge team can help arrange a trip to climb Mount Sinai at sunset and see the stunning landscapes painted in gold and orange hues.