Shell KSA supports special needs children

﻿

The event organized by the Disabled Children’s Association was held on Nov. 12.
0

0

Shell Saudi Arabia has announced the continuation of its sponsorship for the Disabled Children’s Association (DCA) art program for two years (2018-2019). The announcement, made at an event organized by the DCA on Nov. 12, is part of Shell Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support for children with special needs.

Since its establishment in 1981, the Disabled Children’s Association has become one of the largest institutions specialized in the care of children with special needs in the Arab world.

The program held last month promoted the skills and artworks of such children.

To mark the collaboration between the two organizations, Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Suwailim, vice chairman of the Disabled Children’s Association’s executive committee, presented a commemorative shield to Mohammed Al-Zomaia, Shell Saudi Arabia’s general manager for corporate development.

“At Shell, we believe in creating an inclusive culture where everyone can thrive. Today’s talent is more diverse than ever before. An inclusive environment is key to innovating, developing and retaining talent, and it begins with the youngest members of our communities,” said Al-Zomaia.

Shell has been active in the Kingdom for over seven decades and has a wide variety of social investment activities in the country, many of which are centered around youth empowerment, such as Shell Intilaaqah and FutbolNet.

Shell Intilaaqah aims to strengthen young people’s career options by enabling them to switch from being an employee to becoming an employer, or making the transition from seeking employment to creating employment. Shell’s trainees have set up 1,100 businesses, in addition to 500 existing small and medium businesses. Together, they created over 3,000 jobs. Shell Intilaaqah has been training Saudi entrepreneurs since 2010. Over the past years, Shell Intilaaqah trained, supported and mentored 10,000 Saudis — the majority of whom were women. 

Shell and Football Club (FC) Barcelona Foundation work together and use football to teach children the importance of values. The FutbolNet program is a 12-week football training course for children supported by dedicated coaches. Futbolnet aims to infuse values like respect, teamwork and commitment, which are key for the children to develop as happy, healthy and value-adding individuals.

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa and a Skytrax-certified 4-star global airline, has won the “2018 Best Airlines in Africa Award” for the seventh year in a row. 

The award, presented by the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), was given on Nov. 27 in recognition of its exceptional financial performance at the 50th African Airline Association Annual General Assembly (AFRAA AGA) in Rabat, Morocco. 

Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Tewolde Gebremariam said: “We are thrilled to win this prestigious award. In the last seven years we have been coming to AFRAA AGA and receiving this continental high-profile award every single year. We sincerely thank AFRAA and our sister African Airlines for the award. The award underscores the continuous efforts and hard work of Ethiopian employees who are highly committed to the extraordinary success of our airline. The accolade also attests the soundness of our fast, profitable and sustainable growth plan, Vision 2025 and the associated business model.”

He added: “Our sincere gratitude also goes to our customers worldwide for giving us the opportunity to serve them, for traveling on Ethiopian in great numbers, for their continued feedback and support which is a critical success factor in continuously improving our award-winning customer services.”

Gebremariam said Africa is registering rapid economic growth and that the industry, governments and all stakeholders should work together to capitalize on the opportunities arising from the business and investment boom on the continent.

“Most of all, we need to synergize our strengths to realize the vision of creating a single and unified African air transport market,” he added.

