King Salman launches restoration program for Tarif historical district

King Salman launched the program to restore Tarif on Sunday. (SPA)
King Salman launched the program to restore Tarif on Sunday. (SPA)
King Salman launched the program to restore Tarif on Sunday. (SPA)
King Salman launched the program to restore Tarif on Sunday. (SPA)
King Salman launched the program to restore Tarif on Sunday. (SPA)
King Salman launched the program to restore Tarif on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 10 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Salman patronized on Sunday the inaugural ceremony for the restoration of the Tarif historical district in the presence of leaders, presidents, and delegations from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The program aims at the development of the ancient historical city so as to transform it into an international tourist and cultural hub. It also aims to list it among the world heritage sites.

In a speech delivered during this ceremony, Prince Faisal bin Bandar, Governor of Riyadh region, thanked King Salman for his support of the program, which coincides with the fourth anniversary of the king’s ascension to the throne.


 

