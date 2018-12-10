Beyonce takes the stage at Indian billionaire wedding

You are here

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Beyonce took center stage Sunday night to perform at a private pre-wedding event in India. Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest man, and Anand Piramal, son of another Indian billionaire, are tying the knot this Wednesday in Udaipur. The event, known as a sangeet, had Beyonce performing songs such as “Crazy in Love” and “Perfect”.

The details of the event are being kept under wraps, but in a photo posted to Instagram, the songstress showed off her figure in a stunning red Indian-inspired dress, embellished all over with gold studs, that featured a plunging neckline and a high slit on the side. She polished off the look with traditional Indian jewelry and an ornate golden headpiece.

She also shared a short video of her performance, featuring a gold-fringed leotard and thigh-high gold boots. Both looks are courtesy of Indian fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

DUBAI: Miss Lebanon and Miss Egypt are set to represt the Middle East at Dec. 16’s Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand.

Miss ­Lebanon, Maya Reaidy, and Miss Egypt, Nariman Khaled, are the only Arab contestants at the 67th edition of Miss Universe, which will see 93 contestants smile, wave, sashay and generally delight the crowd next week.

The show is set to be hosted by US comedian Steve Harvey, who in 2016 made international headlines in a hilarious, cringe-worthy slip-up where he announced the wrong winner.

Harvey will be joined — perhaps saved — on stage by US model Ashley Graham.

Reaidy is a pharmacy student at the Lebanese American University, while Khaled is studying business information systems in Egypt.

