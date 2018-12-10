Beyonce takes the stage at Indian billionaire wedding

DUBAI: Beyonce took center stage Sunday night to perform at a private pre-wedding event in India. Isha Ambani, the daughter of India's richest man, and Anand Piramal, son of another Indian billionaire, are tying the knot this Wednesday in Udaipur. The event, known as a sangeet, had Beyonce performing songs such as “Crazy in Love” and “Perfect”.

The details of the event are being kept under wraps, but in a photo posted to Instagram, the songstress showed off her figure in a stunning red Indian-inspired dress, embellished all over with gold studs, that featured a plunging neckline and a high slit on the side. She polished off the look with traditional Indian jewelry and an ornate golden headpiece.

She also shared a short video of her performance, featuring a gold-fringed leotard and thigh-high gold boots. Both looks are courtesy of Indian fashion designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.