Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rate falls to 15.7 percent in November

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rate decreased to 15.7 percent in November from 17.7 percent in October, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.
Egypt raised fuel, electricity and transportation prices earlier this year to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan program it signed in late 2016, pushing inflation up steadily on the back of rising food prices.
