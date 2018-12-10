You are here

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate falls to 15.7 percent in November

In October, the inflation was at 17.7 percent. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 December 2018
Reuters
Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate falls to 15.7 percent in November

  • Egypt raised fuel, electricity and transportation prices earlier this year to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan program it signed in late 2016
Updated 10 December 2018
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation rate decreased to 15.7 percent in November from 17.7 percent in October, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.
Egypt raised fuel, electricity and transportation prices earlier this year to help meet the terms of a $12 billion IMF loan program it signed in late 2016, pushing inflation up steadily on the back of rising food prices.

Iraqi oil minister expects prices to rise over time

Updated 10 December 2018
Reuters
Iraqi oil minister expects prices to rise over time

  • Ghadhban said the recent fall in Iraqi exports was due to weather conditions
  • “Our goal is to reach an export capacity of 6.5 million barrels per day but over several stages,” he said
Updated 10 December 2018
Reuters
BAGHDAD: Iraqi Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Monday he expected the fall in oil prices to stop and for prices to rise over time, adding that if OPEC had not cut production, prices would have dropped to $45-50 per barrel.
Speaking at a ministry event in Baghdad, Ghadhban said the recent fall in Iraqi exports was not due to technical reasons, as Iraqi oil fields have high capacity, but rather because of weather conditions.
“Our goal is to reach an export capacity of 6.5 million barrels per day but over several stages,” he said.
Speaking about the recent Kirkuk oil deal with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Ghadhban said state oil marketer SOMO had received preferential prices, albeit for low quantities.
Iraq last month restarted exports of Kirkuk oil, halted a year ago due to a standoff between the central government and the KRG, after a new government in Baghdad agreed a tentative deal with Irbil.

