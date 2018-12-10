Arab Social Media Influencer Summit kicks off in Dubai with star-studded lineup

DUBAI: The glittering who’s who of the Middle East’s social media world gathered in Dubai Monday for a day of talks at the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS), organized by the Dubai Press Club.

This was the third edition of the summit, and also its biggest yet. The event featured a star-studded guest list, with Saudi TV personality Lojain Omran, fashion blogger Ola Farahat, Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jasmi and Saudi fashion blogger and designer Tamara Al-Gabbani participating, according to event organizers.

The event included talks given by high-profile influencers. Huda and Mona Kattan, known for their hugely-popular makeup brand Huda Beauty, spoke about their experience of building a beauty brand that has gone on to hit shelves around the world. Meanwhile, Murad and Nataly Osmann, creators of the much-copied “#followmeto” project that went viral on Instagram, also discussed their influences and inspirations and talked about their ascent to fame.

Social media influencers from all over the Arab region gathered together for networking opportunities, panels and discussions at the World Trade Center in the heart of the city and the day was topped off with a keynote address by Queen Rania Al-Abdullah of Jordan.

“We are delighted to welcome an iconic Arab figure such as Her Majesty Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, who is also a well-known character in the field of humanitarian and charitable work with an emphasis on issues related to education and youth development,” said Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, president of Dubai Press Club and chairperson of the ASMIS Organizing Committee, in her speech to the crowd.

Other speakers included Roaya Saleh; Bahraini restaurateur and founder of the Villa Mamas restaurant, Egyptian comedy star Mohamed Henedy and Max of Arabia, the half-British, half-American social media star who lives in the UAE and speaks Arabic like a pro.