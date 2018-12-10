Israel accepted into global financial watchdog group

You are here

Israel has become the newest member to the Financial Action Task Force.
JERUSALEM: Israel says it has been accepted as a member in a global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog group.
The Financial Action Task Force is an intergovernmental group of some 35 countries based in Paris that sets international standards on terror financing and money laundering.
Israel says Monday that its acceptance into the group will allow it to take an active role in global policy-making on the issues.
In a statement, the FATF said Israel’s “experience and perspective will make a valuable contribution to our work to prevent the misuse of the financial system.”
The group has in the past given Israel’s archenemy Iran ultimatums over terrorism funding, warning of deeper economic isolation if it doesn’t comply.

Lebanon says it foiled plots to stage attacks in May

Updated 55 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

Lebanon says it foiled plots to stage attacks in May

  • The attacks were planned from Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province and were timed to coincide with Lebanon’s general election, the interior minister said
  • Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces monitored the plot and thwarted it, he said
Updated 55 min 30 sec ago
Reuters
0

BEIRUT: Lebanon foiled a plot by militants based in Syria to carry out two attacks this year against places of worship and Lebanese army positions, Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk said on Monday.
The attacks were planned from Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province and were timed to coincide with Lebanon’s general election that took place in May, he said in a televised news conference.
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces monitored the plot and thwarted it, he said. The country remains safe for both residents and visitors, he added.
Lebanese authorities say they have disrupted or foiled numerous attacks in recent years, including some linked to the conflict in neighboring Syria. From 2013-2016 militants struck Lebanon repeatedly with bomb attacks
Idlib province is part of the last remaining stronghold in Syria outside government control and much of it is held by extremist rebel groups including the country’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
Lebanon shares power among its religious sects and has maintained a “dissociation” policy of staying out of regional conflicts.
However, Lebanon’s Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah has played a key military role in Syria supporting President Bashar Assad against mostly Sunni rebels seeking to oust him.

Topics: Lebanon Syria Attacks Militants

