  UN proposes Houthis withdraw from Hodeidah for joint control with govt
UN proposes Houthis withdraw from Hodeidah for joint control with govt

The area would then be put under the control of a joint committee and supervised by the United Nations. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 December 2018
AFP
UN proposes Houthis withdraw from Hodeidah for joint control with govt

  UN has proposed Yemen's Houthi militia withdraw from Hodeidah as part of a cease-fire deal
  The area would then be put under the control of a joint committee and supervised by the United Nations
Updated 10 December 2018
AFP
RIMBO, Sweden: The UN has proposed Yemen's Houthi militia withdraw from Hodeidah as part of a ceasefire deal placing the flashpoint port city under joint control, according to a document seen by AFP Monday.
The document, verified by two sources in a Yemeni government delegation at UN-brokered talks in Sweden, stipulates that the Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis cease all operations in the militia-held city in exchange for a Houthi withdrawal.
The area would then be put under the control of a joint committee and supervised by the United Nations.
The two sources said the government delegation was expected to issue a formal response to the proposal on Monday.
Houthi representatives were not immediately reachable for comment. A UN official in Rimbo was also not immediately reachable for comment.
Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Houthi militia, linked to Iran, convened in the rural village of Rimbo, Sweden on Thursday for what is expected to be a week of talks on a war that has killed upwards of 10,000 people in less than four years.
The Hodeidah proposal is a significant step closer to the demands of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, whose government was driven out of the capital in a militant takeover in 2014 that included the seizure of Hodeidah -- the most valuable port in a country now at the brink of famine.
The Red Sea city has been at the heart of a government offensive to drive the militia out since June. The destruction of the port city would trigger a new humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where the UN estimates 14 million people face imminent starvation.

Hodeidah is the main entry point for humanitarian aid to Yemen. However, it also a key route for smuggling Iranian weapons and ammunition to the Houthi militias, including parts for ballistic missiles fired into Saudi Arabia.
The government accuses the militia of smuggling arms from Iran through Hodeidah, and has demanded the militants withdraw unilaterally from the area. The Houthis refuse.
Both parties have said they would accept UN supervision of the port if it were under their sole control.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a UN official at the talks in Rimbo on Saturday evening said Hodeidah had proved the "most difficult" issue at the talks, the first since more than three months of talks collapsed in 2016.
Among the other issues under discussion in Sweden are potential humanitarian corridors, a prisoner swap and the reopening of the defunct Sanaa international airport.

 

UN envoy to Yemen says agreement on de-escalation in Taiz and Hodeidah 'not there yet'

Updated 17 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: United Nations Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, said on Monday that agreement on the de-escalation in Taiz and Hodeidah are ‘not there yet’.
Speaking at a press conference in Stockholm, following the first round of the UN sponsored peace talks between the legitimate Yemeni government and the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, Griffiths told reporters that they will continue to discuss Hodeidah and Taiz.
He also said they are still working to find a common ground for the reopening of Sanaa airport.
During the talks, the two sides discussed a broad prisoner swap, however, Griffiths said the numbers of prisoners to be released by the warring parties will be announced soon.
The UN envoy said he expects to present a detailed plan for the next round of talks and hopes for an agreement from warring factions to hold the next round of talks early next year.

