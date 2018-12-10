Taj Mahal ticket price hiked fivefold for Indians

Two Arab hopefuls make it to the Miss Universe competition

DUBAI: Miss Lebanon and Miss Egypt are set to represent the Middle East at Dec. 16’s Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand.

Miss ­Lebanon, Maya Reaidy, and Miss Egypt, Nariman Khaled, are the only Arab contestants at the 67th edition of Miss Universe, which will see 93 contestants smile, wave, sashay and generally delight the crowd next week.

The show is set to be hosted by US comedian Steve Harvey, who in 2016 made international headlines in a hilarious, cringe-worthy slip-up where he announced the wrong winner.

Harvey will be joined — perhaps saved — on stage by US model Ashley Graham.

Reaidy is a pharmacy student at the Lebanese American University, while Khaled is studying business information systems in Egypt.