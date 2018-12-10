Two Arab hopefuls make it to the Miss Universe competition

You are here

Maya Reaidy was crowned Miss Lebanon 2018 in October. (AFP)
  • The competition will be held in Thailand on Dec. 16
  • Miss ­Lebanon and Miss Egypt are the only Arab contestants at the 67th edition of Miss Universe
DUBAI: Miss Lebanon and Miss Egypt are set to represent the Middle East at Dec. 16’s Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand.

Miss ­Lebanon, Maya Reaidy, and Miss Egypt, Nariman Khaled, are the only Arab contestants at the 67th edition of Miss Universe, which will see 93 contestants smile, wave, sashay and generally delight the crowd next week.

The show is set to be hosted by US comedian Steve Harvey, who in 2016 made international headlines in a hilarious, cringe-worthy slip-up where he announced the wrong winner.

Harvey will be joined — perhaps saved — on stage by US model Ashley Graham.

Reaidy is a pharmacy student at the Lebanese American University, while Khaled is studying business information systems in Egypt.

Taj Mahal ticket price hiked fivefold for Indians

  • An all-inclusive ticket for Indian citizens was raised from 50 rupees ($0.70) to 250 rupees
  • The latest move comes only months after Indian authorities restricted the number of tourists to 40,000 per day
NEW DELHI: Authorities have hiked fivefold ticket prices for Indian visitors to the Taj Mahal, in the latest attempt to lower tourist numbers and reduce damage at the country’s top tourist site.
Indians make up the majority of the Taj Mahal’s 10,000-15,000 average daily visitors. Nearly 6.5 million people marvelled at the white marble 17th-century masterpiece in 2016.
An all-inclusive ticket for Indian citizens including entry into the Taj Mahal, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tomb for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, was raised from 50 rupees ($0.70) to 250 rupees.
International tourists will pay roughly $19 to enter the UNESCO World Heritage complex in northern India, up from $16.
“We want people to pay more to limit the footfall,” an official from the Archaeological Survey of India, the government body responsible for upkeep, told AFP.
“This will cut down the number of visitors to the mausoleum by at least 15-20 percent and generate revenue for its conservation,” the official said.
The latest move comes only months after Indian authorities restricted the number of tourists to 40,000 per day. Previously up to 70,000 people would throng the site at weekends.
Experts say the huge flow of people is causing irreversible damage to the marble floor, walls and foundations.
Officials have also struggled to stop the white marble from turning yellow as pollution levels rise in the northern city of Agra.
Further damage is being caused by excrement by insects from the noxious adjacent Yamuna river, one of India’s most polluted waterways.
In July, India’s Supreme Court threatened to either shut or tear down the monument over the failure of the authorities to protect it from degradation.
The court asked the Indian authorities to consult international experts to speed up the conservation efforts.

