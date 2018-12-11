You are here

Journalists urge EU to resist lobbying by tech giants

Internet giants, who are widely accused of helping spread fake news, were bent on making it impossible for journalists to do their job verifying facts, Ketz insisted. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 December 2018
AFP
Journalists urge EU to resist lobbying by tech giants

  • European Parliament lawmakers voted in September to compel Google, Facebook and other major tech firms to pay a form of copyright for media stories they use
  • Internet giants, who are widely accused of helping spread fake news, were bent on making it impossible for journalists to do their job verifying facts, Ketz insisted
Updated 11 December 2018
AFP
PARIS: Top journalists called on the EU Tuesday to resist intense lobbying by Internet giants to gut a law which would force them to pay for the news content they pick up.
European Parliament lawmakers voted in September to compel Google, Facebook and other major tech firms to pay a form of copyright for media stories they use.
The historic decision was hailed by media organizations who claimed they were fleeced for years by search engines and aggregators not paying for their work.
The so-called copyright and neighboring rights law aims to ensure that producers of content — whether news, music or movies — are paid fairly in a digital world.
But a group of 100 leading journalists warned Tuesday that intense lobbying by so-called Big Tech on the law, which also has to be agreed by the Council of Ministers and the European Commission, is “emptying the text of substance.”
Major publishers, including AFP, have pushed for the reform — known as Article 11 — seeing it as an urgent remedy to safeguard quality journalism and the plummeting earnings of traditional media companies.
But opponents have called it a “link tax” that will stifle discourse on the Internet.
“Think of the investigative work that goes into publishing the headline ‘Suicide attack in Baghdad Shiite quarter: 32 dead, say police, hospitals,’” said AFP Middle East correspondent Sammy Ketz, in an open letter to the EU supported by leading reporters worldwide.
“To pen this simple line, the journalist has questioned the police to determine what kind of explosion took place, called the hospitals to establish a casualty toll, visited the scene of the blast for a description and to interview witnesses.
“Occasionally he may risk his life because it is not unusual for a secondary attack to happen... This was the case in Kabul recently when nine journalists and photographers lost their lives, including AFP’s Shah Marai,” he said.
Yet lobbyists were trying to “exclude references to ‘factuals’ and ‘snippets’ to exclude press agencies and specialist media, and to reduce the protection period for neighboring rights,” Ketz said.
But it was precisely these short stories which are “read in huge quantities... that generate millions of online interactions and thus considerable revenue for the platforms,” he argued.
Internet giants, who are widely accused of helping spread fake news, were bent on making it impossible for journalists to do their job verifying facts, Ketz insisted.
“In the end the field will be left to those who peddle fake news,” the news veteran added.
“Excluding short extracts from neighboring rights will lead publishers and news agencies to employ fewer journalists, to shut their bureaus in Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, North Korea” and elsewhere, he said.
“Then what will be the sources of information? State media? The disinformation campaigns run by authoritarian regimes?
“Let’s not allow ‘bots’ and ‘troll farms’ to take over from reporters, or leave online fiction to replace verified fact,” Ketz said.
But resistance to the law has been fierce from tech giants, especially to Article 13: the proposal to make online platforms legally liable for copyrighted material put on the web by users.
They say this will restrict creativity and the usage of memes and remixes by everyday net users.
But the journalists have rejected this as a “lie.”
“Free access to the web will endure because the Internet giants, which now use editorial content for free” can well afford to reimburse the media without asking consumers to pay, they said in a previous open letter to lawmakers.

Twitter warns global users their tweets violate Pakistani law

Updated 11 December 2018
AFP
Twitter warns global users their tweets violate Pakistani law

  • Pakistan has previously threatened to block Twitter if the company did not remove content its government found offensive
  • Pakistan banned Facebook for hosting allegedly blasphemous content for two weeks in 2010 while YouTube was unavailable from 2012 to 2016 over an amateur film about the Prophet Muhammad that led to global riots
Updated 11 December 2018
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: When Canadian columnist Anthony Furey received an email said to be from Twitter’s legal team telling him he may have broken a slew of Pakistani laws, his first instinct was to dismiss it as spam.
But after Googling the relevant sections of Pakistan’s penal code, the Toronto Sun op-ed editor was startled to learn he stood accused of insulting the Prophet Muhammad — a crime punishable by death in the Islamic republic — and Twitter later confirmed the correspondence was genuine.
His perceived offense was to post cartoons of the prophet several years ago.
Furey and two prominent critics of extremism in Islam say they are “shocked” to have received notices by the social media giant this past week over alleged violations of Islamabad’s laws, despite having no apparent connection to the South Asian country.
They say the notices amount to an effort to stifle their voices — a charge Twitter denies, arguing the notices came about as a result of “valid requests from an authorized entity,” understood to mean Pakistan, helped users “to take measures to protect their interests,” and the process is not unique to any one country.
But Furey is the third prominent user in the space of days to publicly complain about receiving a message linked to Pakistan.
The other two are Saudi-Canadian activist Ensaf Haidar and Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, a progressive Muslim scholar from Australia who was born in Iran.
Both are outspoken critics of religious extremism and have accused the social media giant of helping to silence progressive ideas within Islam.
Furey, who detailed his experience in a column for his newspaper on Saturday, told AFP: “I’m somewhat alarmed that Twitter would even allow a country to make a complaint like this, as it almost validates their absurd blasphemy laws.”
The tweet in question was a collage of cartoons of Mohammad that he posted four years ago.
“Looking back, I remember I did it right after there had been an Daesh-inspired attack in retaliation over the cartoons,” Furey wrote in his column, adding he had not posted similar material before or since.
Tawhidi meanwhile was sent a similar notice flagging a tweet that called on Australian police to investigate extremism in mosques following a deadly knife attack in Melbourne in November.
The scholar attached the legal notice sent to him by Twitter informing him of possible violations of Pakistani law, and tweeted: “I am not from Pakistan nor am I a Pakistani citizen.
“Pakistan has no authority over what I say. Get out of here.”
Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Twitter told AFP: “In our continuing effort to make our services available to people everywhere, if we receive a valid requests from an authorized entity, it may be necessary to withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time.”
The spokesperson added: “We notify users so that they have the opportunity to review the legal request, and the option to take measures to protect their interests.”
Pakistan has previously threatened to block Twitter if the company did not remove content its government found offensive.
It banned Facebook for hosting allegedly blasphemous content for two weeks in 2010 while YouTube was unavailable from 2012 to 2016 over an amateur film about the Prophet Muhammad that led to global riots.
Furey told AFP that although he was taken aback by the notice, “I’m at least glad they brought it to my attention that the Pakistan government has their eye on me.”
But he added: “One troubling consequence to all of this is that even people in countries without these blasphemy laws may start to self-censor for fear of the reach foreign governments will have over them in the online world.”

