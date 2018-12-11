You are here

Japan court opts to detain Nissan's Ghosn through Dec. 20

Passersby are silhouetted as a huge street monitor broadcasts news reporting ousted Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn's indictment and re-arrest in Tokyo, Japan December 10, 2018. (Reuters)
TOKYO: A Tokyo court has decided Nissan Motor Co.’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn and another executive, both arrested Nov. 19, will remain in custody through Dec. 20.
The Tokyo District Court decision on Tuesday comes a day after Ghosn, Greg Kelly and Nissan Motor were indicted for allegedly falsifying financial reports to underreport Ghosn’s pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015.
The extended detention is for additional allegations prosecutors issued Monday against Ghosn and Kelly, of underreporting another 4 billion yen ($36 million) in 2016-2018.
The arrest of an industry icon admired both in Japan and around the world stunned many and has raised concerns over the Japanese automaker and the future of its alliance with Renault SA of France.

