You are here

  • Home
  • US military declares five missing Marines dead after Japan crash
﻿

US military declares five missing Marines dead after Japan crash

The US Marine Corps said that the crash involved an F/A-18 fighter jet and a KC-130 refueling aircraft during regular training after the planes took off from their base in Iwakuni, near Hiroshima in western Japan. (Cpl. Trever Statz/US Marine Corps/AP)
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP
0

US military declares five missing Marines dead after Japan crash

  • The accident was initially reported to have happened during a refueling operation, but the military then said this had not been confirmed and that the circumstances were still under investigation
  • There are around 50,000 US troops stationed in Japan and accidents are not uncommon
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP
0

TOKYO: The US military said Tuesday it had pronounced five missing Marines dead and was ending search operations nearly a week after two US military aircraft crashed off Japan.
The announcement brings the final toll in the December 6 crash to six, with a seventh crew member rescued after the deadly incident.
The crash involving an F/A-18 fighter jet with two crew onboard and a KC-130 refueling tanker with five crew occurred in the early morning around 100 kilometers (55 nautical miles) off the cape of Muroto in southwestern Japan.
It prompted a massive search and rescue operation, which the US military said had now been called off.
“Every possible effort was made to recover our crew and I hope the families of these selfless Americans will find comfort in the incredible efforts made by US, Japanese, and Australian forces during the search,” said US Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Eric Smith, commanding general of the III Marine Expeditionary Force.
The accident was initially reported to have happened during a refueling operation, but the military said Tuesday this had not been confirmed and that the circumstances were still under investigation.
There are around 50,000 US troops stationed in Japan and accidents are not uncommon.
In November, a US navy fighter jet crashed into the sea off Japan’s southern island of Okinawa and its two crew members were rescued alive.
And in November 2017, a C-2A “Greyhound” aircraft with 11 people on board went down in the Philippine Sea — eight were rescued and the search was called off for the remaining three after a two-day search.
The US military has also experienced difficulties with its Osprey helicopters, with several emergency landings, a deadly crash and a piece of a chopper falling on the grounds of a Japanese school.
Those incidents have stoked tensions between close military allies Washington and Tokyo and led to protests against the deployment of Ospreys by residents living near US bases.

Topics: United States Marines Japan

Related

Japan court opts to detain Nissan’s Ghosn through Dec. 20

Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
AP
0

Japan court opts to detain Nissan’s Ghosn through Dec. 20

  • The extended detention is for additional allegations prosecutors issued Monday against Ghosn and Kelly, of underreporting another $36 million in 2016-2018
  • The arrest of an industry icon admired both in Japan and around the world stunned many and has raised concerns over the Japanese automaker and the future of its alliance with Renault SA of France
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
AP
0

TOKYO: A Tokyo court has decided Nissan Motor Co.’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn and another executive, both arrested Nov. 19, will remain in custody through Dec. 20.
The Tokyo District Court decision on Tuesday comes a day after Ghosn, Greg Kelly and Nissan Motor were indicted for allegedly falsifying financial reports to underreport Ghosn’s pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015.
The extended detention is for additional allegations prosecutors issued Monday against Ghosn and Kelly, of underreporting another 4 billion yen ($36 million) in 2016-2018.
The arrest of an industry icon admired both in Japan and around the world stunned many and has raised concerns over the Japanese automaker and the future of its alliance with Renault SA of France.

Topics: Nissan Carlos Ghosn Japan Tokyo Lebanon

Related

0
Business & Economy
Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn charged, may face new allegations
0
Business & Economy
Nissan seeks to block Ghosn’s access to apartment in Rio

Latest updates

US military declares five missing Marines dead after Japan crash
0
Tantalizing Tokyo: The unique charms of Japan’s capital city
0
Japan court opts to detain Nissan’s Ghosn through Dec. 20
0
Attack on Afghan intelligence service team kills four
0
Twitter warns global users their tweets violate Pakistani law
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.