UAE's Hussein Al Jasmi to perform at the Vatican's annual Christmas concert

DUBAI: Emirati singer Hussain Al Jasmi is scheduled to perform at the annual Christmas concert in the Vatican on Saturday.

Al Jasmi, a UN Goodwill Ambassador, will become the first Arab artist to perform at the event. His participation in the concert will be alongside the Grand Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Renato Serio.

“I have always been pleased to contribute to charitable work in order to create an environment conducive to a dignified life, respect, equality and peace, the values that we have grown on and inherited from the late Shaikh Zayed.” Al Jasmi wrote on social media.

His performance is a nod to the policy adopted by the UAE to consolidate the values of inter-faith tolerance, moderation and intercultural exchange, as well as to continue creating channels of communication with all peoples worldwide, regardless of their ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds. Notably, The UAE is the first country to establish a ministry for tolerance, the Ministry of Tolerance.

The performance will take place at Paul VI Audience Hall on the eve of Christmas, and will air on the fifth Italian Channel as well as several channels around the world.